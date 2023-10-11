"Well I was gonna retire tomorrow but..." - Sammy-Jo Luxton fires back with snarky reply to hater who called her "a disgrace"

Sammy-Jo Luxton recently hit back at a hater who said she should retire from fighting.

The new era of combat sports has led to fighters like Luxton creating more opportunities for themselves by utilizing social media. The Manchester Top Team affiliate has boxing and Muay Thai experience, but she’s also known for her Onlyf*ns content.

Combining fighting and Onlyf*ns has its advantages and disadvantages. People with that background tend to get more followers, but they also obtain more haters, which can lead to various reactions from the target.

When it comes to Luxton, she doesn’t seem to take the criticism to heart. Earlier today, she shared a racy photo on Twitter of her in a costume compared to her bloody after a fight. The social media post was captioned:

“As Halloween is approaching which one is scarier?”

A Twitter troll responded by saying:

“None Retire you bum you're a disgrace to the sport”

Luxton chose to address the hatred with the following comment:

“Well I was gonna retire tomorrow but now you’ve said that I’m gonna stick around for another 6 years x”

It should be noted that Sammy-Jo Luxton is more than an Onlyf*ns content creator. The 24-year-old is believed to have over 50 Muay Thai and kickboxing fights. As a result, she plans to utilize her striking skills in MMA by signing with the Professional Fighters League earlier this year.

Check out Sammy-Jo Luxton's interaction with an internet troll below:

Why did Sammy-Jo Luxton pull out of her PFL debut?

On September 30, the Professional Fighters League traveled to Paris, France, for PFL Europe 3: 2023 Playoffs. The event featuring various rising stars and promotional newcomers was also supposed to showcase Sammy-Jo Luxton’s debut before tragedy struck.

Luxton announced that she was pulled from PFL Paris after being diagnosed with melanoma. The 24-year-old was candid about the news, revealing she has lesions in her feet, which will require surgery.

It’s unclear when the Manchester Top Team affiliate will be able to fight again. When she does return, the Onlyf*ns content creator could be a fighter to watch in the PFL.

