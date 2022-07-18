"I guarantee you come up with some excuse not to take the beating" - Nate Diaz targeted by welterweight killer

UFC welterweight Bryan Barberena has now offered to be the last fight on Nate Diaz's UFC contract. 'Bam Bam' recently issued a callout to Diaz, offering to fight him at any weight class upwards of 170lbs.

However, Barberena is confident that the Stockton native will find an excuse to avoid him. The 33-year-old recently wrote on Twitter:

"I keep hearing @NateDiaz209 bit**ing about getting a fight. I’ll fight your a*s whatever weight class 170 to heavyweight. But I guarantee you come up with some excuse not to take the beating. #squareup"

Nate Diaz has been rallying hard to secure a fight that will be the last on his UFC contract. The UFC superstar appears keen to explore other avenues and has even hinted at a boxing match against Jake Paul. 'The Problem Child' has also offered to fight Diaz for free to help him exhaust his UFC contract.

Meanwhile, Barberena is riding a three-fight win streak, the longest of his UFC career. 'Bam Bam' is coming off a spectacular comeback win over Robbie Lawler at UFC 276, where he out-brawled 'Ruthless', scoring a second-round TKO.

Nate Diaz claims he hasn't been offered a fight in nine months

Nate Diaz has been out of action since a lopsided decision loss to Leon Edwards in June 2021. Speaking to Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, Diaz recently stated that he believes the UFC is holding him hostage for the one fight remaining on his current contract. The Stockton native also said that the two most worthy opponents for him are heavyweight champ Francis Ngannou and middleweight champ Israel Adesanya.

Responding to Diaz's comments at the recent UFC Long Island presser, White dismissed the idea that the promotion could hold anyone hostage. According to the UFC honcho, he is liable to pay a fighter if they are not offered at least three fights a year. White said at the UFC Long Island post-fight press conference:

"When isn’t Nate Diaz saying something crazy?I’ve said this a million times and I’ll say it again — we can’t hold guys hostage. It’s not possible. I owe you three fights a year. If I don’t fight you three times a year, I have to pay you. How could I hold him hostage?”

Watch White's comments on Diaz below:

Soon after, Diaz claimed that he hadn't been offered a fight in the last nine months despite asking for five legitimate opponents.

