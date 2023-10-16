"Went out swinging" - Conor McGregor salutes Dillon Danis for fearlessly stepping into the ring despite lack of boxing background

In a heartwarming display of camaraderie, Conor McGregor and Dillon Danis recently shared a 'Bromance' moment.

After his debut boxing match against Logan Paul, Dillon Danis took to his favorite platform X (formerly Twitter) and posted an emotional thank-you message to his long-time training partner and friend, Conor McGregor.

He wrote:

"Just an appreciation post for my brother. I have learned so much from him in my life and he always has had my back through everything. He is the greatest fighter of our generation and I'm blessed to call him my brother. I could go on for paragraphs about what this man has done for me but just wanted to say, love you, my G. Got your back till the end."

Conor McGregor, never one to shy away from voicing his thoughts, quickly reciprocated the sentiments. McGregor congratulated Danis on his debut in professional boxing and commended him for his role in promoting the event.

'The Notorious' wrote:

"Proud of you Dillon! You built that card tremendously and went out swinging! 4x jiu jitsu world champion with the bottle to go into Pro boxing in front of the world. Chalk it up to the first time ever in history that has been done! Well done brother! Onwards!"

Conor McGregor offers words of encouragement to Israel Adesanya over his decision to take off from Octagon

In an interview with The Rock FM, Israel Adesanya shared his thoughts on taking an extended break from the Octagon.

He clarified that his intention was not to retire but to take a break, heal, recover, and make lifestyle changes to come back stronger than ever.

The 'Stylebender' stated:

"I'm definitely not going to retire because I know me, I'm not leaving like that...I know what I can change in my lifestyle to make my body adapt to where I need to be. So I'm going to heal myself up. You won't see me fight for a long time."

Commenting on the clip, Conor McGregor showed support for the former middleweight champion's decision and offered words of encouragement.

'The Notorious' wrote:

"Big glove boxing sparring rounds in an enclosed ring and you are doing Sean in with a hand behind your back, lad. Rest up. And then come back and get that belt back. And volk couldn’t hold my spit bucket."

