"Were you drunk too?" - Paulo Costa trolls Israel Adesanya after his UFC 259 loss

UFC Middleweight fighter Paulo Costa took a dig at Israel Adesanya after the latter faced his first professional MMA loss against Jan Blachowicz.

Taking to Twitter, Paulo Costa wrote:

"Adesanya were you drunk too?"

Adesanya were you drunk too? — Paulo Costa ( Borrachinha ) (@BorrachinhaMMA) March 7, 2021

The tweet is a reference to the recent controversy Paulo Costa stirred with his statement about being half-drunk during his fight with Israel Adesanya.

In the post-fight interview with Joe Rogan, Israel Adesanya revealed that he had not slept well the previous night. He also teased Costa by showing a bottle of wine. That prompted 'The Eraser' to take a dig at Israel Adesanya.

Adesanya's attempt at becoming the champion in two weight categories turned out to be unsuccessful, as the Light Heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz floored the Last Stylebender.

In the first three rounds, the two fighters largely engaged in a striking contest. 'The Last Stylebender' seemed to have an upper hand, although Jan Blachowicz never allowed Adesanya to get comfortable. It was a toe-to-toe affair, with Israel Adesanya managing to scoop just enough to be in front.

However, Jan Blachowicz brought out his grappling to the fore and used his superior weight advantage from the third round. That turned the fight decisively in his favour.

The fourth and the fight rounds saw Jan Blachowicz in control of the fight as he took Adesanya down time and again. His efficiency and patience helped him sail to a unanimous decision victory in the well-fought battle.

Why did Paulo Costa claim he was drunk before his fight with Israel Adesanya?

Paulo Costa recently claimed that he was drunk the night before his fight with Israel Adesanya. He said that he did so to get some sleep, as he had severe cramps in his legs and was unable to sleep.

Paulo Costa said that he tried drinking some wine, but he didn't get any sleep and ended up finishing a whole bottle. His coach, too, weighed in on the situation and verified the events that took place that night, saying:

"He arrived in Abu Dhabi weighing 211 lbs., and because of that, we needed to train a lot in the (days before) the fight. Due to that, after the weigh-ins, he felt a lot of cramps that prevented him (from sleeping). It was 2:30 AM when he decided to drink wine to try to sleep till 5 AM, when he had to wake up and go to the event. Of course, if I was with him in the room, I wouldn't have allowed him."

The statement, whether an excuse or not, received heavy backlash from the MMA community, including Israel Adesanya.

‘The only time he seemed drunk was when I cracked him and he did that wobbly walk’: Israel Adesanya dismisses Paulo Costa’s “hangover” excuse | https://t.co/ocveyvKCLK pic.twitter.com/3hoOTgOdjR — TheMacLife (@Maclifeofficial) March 3, 2021