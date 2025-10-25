  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC
  • "Were off to a rough start in the beginning" - Dana White admits rocky start with Merab Dvalishvili but praises his fighting spirit

"Were off to a rough start in the beginning" - Dana White admits rocky start with Merab Dvalishvili but praises his fighting spirit

By Ujwal Jain
Modified Oct 25, 2025 07:27 GMT
Dana White (left) applauds Merab Dvalishvili
Dana White (left) applauds Merab Dvalishvili's (right) activity. [Images courtesy: Getty Images]

While Merab Dvalishvili now stands as one of the UFC's most active champions, his relationship with Dana White has not always been smooth. However, it seems 'The Machine' has since managed to win over his boss completely.

Ad

During a recent interview with TNT Sports, White admitted that he was off to a rocky start with the Georgian, before praising him for his indomitable mentality and ability to make quick turnarounds between fights:

"Merab and I were off to a rough start in the beginning. You have to respect someone who's done what he's done, and the guy wants to keep fighting, and wants to break this record and defend the title more times in a year than anybody has ever done. I love guys who want to fight all the time."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Check out Dana White's comments on Merab Dvalishvili below:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad

The rocky start White alluded to could be his dissatisfaction with 'The Machine' for refusing to fight Aljamain Sterling.

For context, White got into an impasse with Dvalishvili after he refused to fight for the bantamweight title as long as his close friend, Sterling, held the belt. As a result, 'The Machine' would end up fighting for the belt at UFC 306 in 2024, nearly a year later than he otherwise could have.

Ad

The 34-year-old will next be seen against Petr Yan at UFC 323 in December. A win at the pay-per-view would see him surpass lightweight legend Khabib Nurmagomedov for the most title defenses in a year, with four.

Dana White open to UFC: Georgia event featuring Merab Dvalishvili

It looks like Merab Dvalishvili is in for one grand homecoming soon, as Dana White appears eager to bring the UFC to the bantamweight champion's home country of Georgia.

Ad

In the same TNT Sports interview, the MMA promoter revealed that he had recently met with a Georgian official to discuss potentially hosting a UFC event there. White elaborated:

"I was literally at a meeting today, and there was a guy there who was from the government of Georgia, and he's literally like, 'I want to talk to you guys. I want to bring a fight to Georgia.' Literally happened this afternoon at a meeting I was at earlier. So, yeah, I'd like to take [Dvalishvili] home." [10:00 minutes into the interview]
About the author
Ujwal Jain

Ujwal Jain

Ujwal Jain is a sports journalist who covers MMA at Sportskeeda and holds a bachelor's degree in mass communication and journalism. He has been practicing martial arts from an early age and won several accolades at national-level competitions in karate and Taekwondo. He also holds a back belt in karate. Ujwal loves fact-checking, helping out with related research, and being a fresh set of eyes for fellow writers’ articles.

Know More
Recommended Video
tagline-video-image

MMA vs. Boxing: The Ultimate Showdown!

Quick Links

Edited by Ujwal Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications