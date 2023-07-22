"What does having a 6ix9ine tattoo make you?" - Dillon Danis slams Sean O'Malley for 'you vape you gay' tweet, earns rare win with fans

Dillon Danis' response to a recent tweet from Sean O'Malley was, in a rare instance, received well by mixed martial arts fans. O'Malley tweeted against vaping and labeled anybody that does so a homosexual.

Check out his tweet below:

Danis immediately hit back and referenced one of O'Malley's tattoos from the multitude that he has on his body.

"what does having a 6ix9ine tattoo make you?"

Check out Dillon Danis' response to O'Malley:

Danis is usually at loggerheads with mixed martial arts fans for his opinions and for hyping himself up despite being largely inactive in the cage, with his last MMA fight taking place back in June 2019 at Bellator. Fans reacted to Danis' response and sided with him, for once.

"Rare w"

"Heartbreaking: The Worst Person You Know Just Made A Great Joke"

"This is the second time in a month that you made me agree with you. Stop it now."

Zeezo @ZeezoSG @dillondanis This is the second time in a month that you made me agree with you. Stop it now. pic.twitter.com/hG9HfWnFwe

"First tweet from you receiving a like from me that tattoo sucks"

Sober Costa 🍷 @SoberlCosta @dillondanis First tweet from you receiving a like from me that tattoo sucks

"Damn a rare Dillon Danis W. You back bro?"

Otis O @pureotis @dillondanis Damn a rare Dillon Danis W. You back bro?

Some fans, however, did not back him up and instead questioned his inactivity and took digs at him, even asking him to go up against Sean O'Malley.

"dillon danis the type of guy to look real hard at another man’s skin"

drew @obergggg @dillondanis dillon danis the type of guy to look real hard at another man’s skin

"Same thing as you being scared of KSI"

"What’s does not fighting but still calling everyone out make you"

Split Decision @SplitDecUFC @dillondanis What’s does not fighting but still calling everyone out make you

"So fight him. Or anyone really… people are wondering if you’re still actually interested in fighting. I’d love to see it. I’d actually like to see you win and get into the UFC one day. You certainly have the popularity for it. Just back up the talking you do."

Fau1in @fau1in @dillondanis So fight him. Or anyone really… people are wondering if you’re still actually interested in fighting. I’d love to see it. I’d actually like to see you win and get into the UFC one day. You certainly have the popularity for it. Just back up the talking you do.

Sean O'Malley predicts Khamzat Chimaev's move to middleweight could be permanent

Khamzat Chimaev is set to officially move up the middleweight division and take on No.7 ranked middleweight Paulo Costa at UFC 294 at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi.

Sean O'Malley reacted to the announcement of the fight and Chimaev's move up, predicting that the move will be permanent. On the BroMalley show with his brother Daniel O'Malley, 'Sugar' said:

"Paulo Costa was supposed to fight in what? Two weeks. I feel like Khamzat's gonna go to '85 and stay at '85, and look good and be like, 'Okay, this is where [I'm staying]."

Sean O'Malley also predicted that the UFC 294 card headlined by a lightweight title rematch between Islam Makhachev and Charles Oliveira will involve fireworks.

Check out his full comments on YouTube: