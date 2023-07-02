What is Abus Magomedov's MMA record? New prodigy from the Khabib Nurmagomedov clan

Abus Magomedov has an MMA record of 25-4-1, including 14 knockouts and six submission victories. In just his second fight in the multi-billion dollar promotion, the middleweight fighter is set to headline a UFC card against a prominent fighter in Sean Strickland.

Magomedov started his professional fighting career way back in February 2010 when he went up against Nicola di Loreto at OC - Cage Fight Night 6. The 32-year-old made light work of his opponent and finished him with a guillotine choke just 30 seconds into the fight.

Magomedov built an impressive eight-fight win streak at the beginning of his MMA career before suffering his first MMA loss in March 2013 against Andreas Stahl at HFC - Heroes Fighting.

But just a few months later, the Russian bounced back with an impressive first-round TKO victory against Andreas Birgels in June 2013. Magomedov failed to build momentum as he came up short in his next fight against Rafal Moks at GMC - Next Level and lost via guillotine choke in the first round.

The losses did not deter the 32-year-old as he turned things around by winning his next four professional bouts. In November 2015, Magomedov suffered the third loss of his career as he lost via unanimous decision to Mikkel Parlo at GMC 7.

The Russian then went undefeated in his next 10 outings before suffering a loss to Louis Taylor in December 2018. After that, Magomedov won his next three fights, including a victory against Dustin Stoltzfus in his UFC debut in September 2022. Magomedov ran through Stoltzfus and finished him via TKO just 19 seconds into the fight.

Abus Magomedov record: What did the 32-year-old say about Sean Strickland, the upcoming opponent for his first UFC event?

Abus Magomedov will headline UFC Vegas 76 against Sean Strickland in a five-round middleweight clash. The event is set to take place on July 1 at the UFC Apex Facility in Paradise, Nevada.

Speaking about the fight in an interview with TMZ Sports, Magomedov praised Strickland for his experience and speculated their encounter to be the toughest fight of the Russian's MMA career. But the 32-year-old added that he was confident and prepared to lock horns with 'Tarzan' come fight night.

"He's tough-tough opponent. He fought already against tough guys...Top-10 fighter, big experience and everything. His orthodox, like you never know how his fight. It will be like big fight for me, the hardest fight I think in my career, and I prepared for this. I prepare for die and Saturday night I will show you guys," said Abus Magomedov.

Check out Abus Magomedov's comments from the 0:23 mark below:

