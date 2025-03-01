What is Armen Petrosyan's religion? Exploring the UFC fighter's spiritual beliefs

Armen Petrosyan is an under-the-radar fighter in the UFC middleweight division. He has never been a star, despite his fan-friendly striking style and above-average finishing rate. Unfortunately, he has faded into the background of a weight class dominated by overstated characters like Sean Strickland and Israel Adesanya.

He is more reserved. Thus, details of his personal life are often scarce, especially his religious beliefs. He isn't the poster child for his specific faith like Khabib Nurmagomedov was in MMA for Islam. Nor does he proclaim his deep faith with the frequency that a Beneil Dariush does.

So, that begs the question: just what does Petrosyan believe in, if anything at all?

What is Armen Petrosyan's religion?

Armen Petrosyan was born on Nov. 3, 1990 in Krasnoyarsk, Russian Soviet Federative Socialist Republic just a year before the collapse of the Soviet Union. However, Petrosyan is ethnically Armenian and holds Armenian citizenship. As a result, he is a member of the Armenian Apostolic Church.

He has not been shy about sharing his Oriental Orthodox Christian beliefs on social media, especially Instagram. In fact, he has even posted an image from his baptism. He is also known to occasionally wear a cross necklace, a major Christian symbol, during his weigh-ins.

Armen Petrosyan is set to compete at UFC 313

Next weekend on March 8, the Armenian-Russian buzzsaw will look to rebound from a crushing knockout loss to Sharabutdin Magomedov from UFC 308 by facing Brunno Ferreira. The UFC 313 matchup will be of tremendous importance to Petrosyan, given his current rough patch.

After mounting a two-fight win streak, he has now suffered two consecutive losses, with both being finishes, leaving him with a poor record of 9 wins and four defeats. And at 34 years old, he is closer to his twilight years than his prime. And with just three UFC wins in six appearances in the promotion, he has yet to leave his mark.

Next Saturday marks another chance to make an impression on one of the most visible cards of the year so far. And a highlight reel knockout could go a long way to rehabilitating his image.

