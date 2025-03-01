What is Armen Petrosyan's religion? Exploring the UFC fighter's spiritual beliefs

By Ricardo Viagem
Modified Mar 01, 2025 23:12 GMT
armen
Armen Petrosyan is set to compete at UFC 313 [Image Courtesy: @armen_s_petrosyan via Instagram]

Armen Petrosyan is an under-the-radar fighter in the UFC middleweight division. He has never been a star, despite his fan-friendly striking style and above-average finishing rate. Unfortunately, he has faded into the background of a weight class dominated by overstated characters like Sean Strickland and Israel Adesanya.

Ad

He is more reserved. Thus, details of his personal life are often scarce, especially his religious beliefs. He isn't the poster child for his specific faith like Khabib Nurmagomedov was in MMA for Islam. Nor does he proclaim his deep faith with the frequency that a Beneil Dariush does.

So, that begs the question: just what does Petrosyan believe in, if anything at all?

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

What is Armen Petrosyan's religion?

Armen Petrosyan was born on Nov. 3, 1990 in Krasnoyarsk, Russian Soviet Federative Socialist Republic just a year before the collapse of the Soviet Union. However, Petrosyan is ethnically Armenian and holds Armenian citizenship. As a result, he is a member of the Armenian Apostolic Church.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

He has not been shy about sharing his Oriental Orthodox Christian beliefs on social media, especially Instagram. In fact, he has even posted an image from his baptism. He is also known to occasionally wear a cross necklace, a major Christian symbol, during his weigh-ins.

Armen Petrosyan is set to compete at UFC 313

Next weekend on March 8, the Armenian-Russian buzzsaw will look to rebound from a crushing knockout loss to Sharabutdin Magomedov from UFC 308 by facing Brunno Ferreira. The UFC 313 matchup will be of tremendous importance to Petrosyan, given his current rough patch.

Ad
Ad

After mounting a two-fight win streak, he has now suffered two consecutive losses, with both being finishes, leaving him with a poor record of 9 wins and four defeats. And at 34 years old, he is closer to his twilight years than his prime. And with just three UFC wins in six appearances in the promotion, he has yet to leave his mark.

Next Saturday marks another chance to make an impression on one of the most visible cards of the year so far. And a highlight reel knockout could go a long way to rehabilitating his image.

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Ricardo Viagem
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी