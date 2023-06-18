Who won the UFC fight last night (June 17, 2023)?

Former title challengers Jared Cannonier and Marvin Vettori headlined UFC Vegas 75 on Saturday night.

A slight underdog, Cannonier went in boasting of a 75% finish rate against Vettori who had never been finished in his career. While Vettori got the better of Cannonier in the opening frame, 'The Killa Gorilla' bounced back strong in the second round, putting his opponent on wobbly legs.

While Cannonier did his best to secure a finish, 'The Italian Dream' taught us all a lesson in durability by miraculously going th distance. Despite Cannonier's dominant decision win, fans and pundits alike were left in awe of Vettori's chin.

Catch the highlights below:

Jared Cannonier



Vegas Fight Night 75 Main Event



Marvin Vettori 🇮🇹🆚🇺🇸 Jared Cannonier
Vegas Fight Night 75 Main Event

The co-main event of the night featured lightweight contender Arman Tsarukyan as a -1115 favorite against Joaquim Silva. 'Ahalkalakets' survived a mid-fight scare to score a brutal third-round stoppage.

ARMAN TSARUKYAN GOES WILD IN ROUND THREE TO GET THE FINISH #UFCVegas75

Surging Armenian-born Italian middleweight Armen Petrosyan scored a closely contested unanimous decision win to hand Christian Leroy Duncan his first professional loss at UFC Vegas 75.

UFC @ufc



Superman takes the 0!
Armen Petrosyan knocking CLD from the ranks of the unbeaten. #UFCVegas75

Featherweight prospect Pat Sabatini picked up a dominant second round submission win over another newcomer Lucas Almeida via arm triangle.

Mexican lightweight knockout artist Manuel Torres picked up his fifth consecutive first round KO win over Nikolas Motta via a lethal 'hellbow'.

The UFC Vegas 75 main card action started off with Nicolas Dalby grinding his way to an upset decision win over Muslim Salikhov.

That's 3 in a row for the Danish fighter



That’s 3 in a row for the Danish fighter



#UFCVegas75



Nicolas Dalby defeats Muslim Salikhov via unanimous decision!
That's 3 in a row for the Danish fighter

UFC Fight Night: Vettori vs. Cannonier full card results

Main card

Jared Cannonier def. Marvin Vettori via unanimous decision (49-45, 49-45, 48-46)

Arman Tsarukyan def. Joaquim Silva via TKO (3:25 of Round 3)

Armen Petrosyan def. Christian Leroy Duncan via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Pat Sabatini def. Lucas Almeida via submission (arm-triangle choke) (1:48 of Round 2)

Manuel Torres def. Nikolas Motta via knockout (1:50 of Round 1)

Nicolas Dalby def. Muslim Salikhov via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Preliminary Card

Alessandro Costa def. Jimmy Flick via TKO (1:03 of Round 2)

Kyung Ho Kang def. Cristian Quinonez via submission (rear-naked choke) (2:25 (of Round 1)

Carlos Hernandez def. Denys Bondar via technical decision (accidental clash of heads) (4:59 of Round 3) (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Tereza Bleda def. Gabriella Fernandes via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Daniel Argueta vs. Ronnie Lawrence declared a no-contest due to premature referee stoppage (2:20 of Round 1)

Modestas Bukauskas def. Zac Pauga via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

