What is the start time for BKFC 19 (July 23, 2021)?

Paige VanZant and Rachael Ostovich are all set to battle at BKFC 19 on July 23rd, which is set to kick off at 8:00 PM ET. VanZant and Ostovich are scheduled to enter the ring for their main event bout at 11:00 PM ET, depending upon the duration of the bouts that precede their own.

For viewers in the UK, that means the prelims start at 1:00 AM BST on Saturday, July 24, and the main event is scheduled for 4:00 AM BST. Indian viewers can watch the prelims begin at 5:30 AM IST on Saturday, and the main event will most likely begin at 8:30 AM IST.

All the action is set to unfold at the Florida State Fairgrounds in Tampa, FL. The pay-per-view is brimming with talent and promises to be a firecracker of an event. With taped fists, the fighters will take to the ring to prove their mettle against some of the most exciting prospects in the BKFC.

Paige VanZant and Rachael Ostovich carry their spat to BKFC

Having previously thrown hands under the promotional banner of the UFC, Paige VanZant and Rachael Ostovich's history in the ring has seemingly stretched across promotions. '12 Gauge' emerged triumphant against a rather untested Rachael Ostovich, who had only recently made headway into the UFC through The Ultimate Fighter.

Following a round two submission loss at the hands of VanZant, Ostovich recorded a third consecutive setback, which would be her last in the promotion, as she was soon released. On the fringes of free agency, Ostovich found her way to BKFC, but little did she know that she had unwittingly set herself on a collision course with her former foe.

Not unlike Ostovich, the 27-year-old VanZant was only a single loss away from being released from the UFC. Amanda Ribas became the catalyst behind VanZant's expulsion. After wading through the waters of free agency, '12 Gauge' found herself at the stoop of BKFC.

Headlining the BKFC 19 PPV, Paige VanZant and Rachael Ostovich are all set to run it back. While VanZant will be looking to bag yet another early finish, Ostovich will be hoping to redeem herself. The main card will witness another women's 125lb bout between Jenny 'Savage' Clausius and Britain Hart.

