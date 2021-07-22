What is the full fight card for the BKFC 19 event headlined by Paige VanZant and Rachael Ostovich?

Paige VanZant and Rachel Ostovich are running it back at BKFC 19 as they fight on July 23. The pair previously fought in the UFC in January 2019. VanZant won that fight via submission (armbar) in the second round.

However, they are now fighting in the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship and are headlining BKFC 19. The full card of the event is:

Main event:

125 lbs.: Paige VanZant vs. Rachael Ostovich

Main Card:

265 lbs.: Arnold Adams vs. Michael Terrill

150 lbs.: Blue Face vs. Kane Trujillo

125 lbs.: Britain Hart vs. Jenny Savage

125 lbs.: Taylor Starling vs. Cassie Robb

125 lbs.: Abdiel Velazquez vs. Geane Herrera

145 lbs.: Nick Ireland vs. DK Money

185 lbs.: Terry Janoski vs. Richard Carsten

165 lbs.: Josh Sikes vs. Tony Soto

265 lbs.: Chris Jensen vs. Kyle McElroy

140 lbs.: Evil Hero vs. Dakota Olave

185 lbs.: Jared Warren vs. Zion Tomlinson

145 lbs.: Sky Moiseichik vs. Jorge Gonzalez

Preliminary Card:

185 lbs.: Jay Jackson vs. Damon Bell

155 lbs.: Branden Allen vs. Jordan Nash

Paige VanZant and her MMA career

VanZant did not have the best time in the UFC as she ended her MMA career with a record of 8-5. Four of those losses came in the UFC, but she did win five fights in the promotion too. One of them was a win over her current opponent Rachel Ostovich.

She has fought and lost to some pretty big names like current UFC women's strawweight champion Rose Namajunas and challengers like Amanda Ribas and Michelle Waterson. It was her loss against Ribas which was the final straw. Paige VanZant finally left the UFC to join BKFC.

Paige VanZant's contract at BKFC may have raised some eyebrows as she signed a four-bout deal with the promotion to fight for them exclusively. The money was a talking point as BKFC paid her 1 million dollars. This is far more money than she ever earned in the UFC.

