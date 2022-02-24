What is Bobby Green's wrestling background?

Bobby Green was a wrestling champion back in his high school days in Fontana.

Some may not know, but UFC lightweight Bobby Green competed as a wrestler before making the transition to MMA. He was a celebrated CIF wrestling champion at A.B. Miller High School in Fontana, California. At the time, 'King' also advanced to the state championship.

Check out the video below:

After high school, Green decided to pursue a professional MMA career while also working at a warehouse to provide for his son. Like many MMA fighters, Green also had to juggle the two professions to make ends meet.

In an interview with Fontana Heral News back in 2013, Green said:

"After doing [high school] wrestling, I had a son and I had to take a side job to support everybody. I didn't have any time to train much, but everything just kind of took off and I thought that I really need to take this seriously. You can make $10,000 to $20,000 in 15 minutes... It's the new growing thing. It's the fighting. Everybody wants to be able to defend themselves or be able to hurt someone. It's being a tough guy."

Bobby Green's high school wrestling background became his launch pad for his combat sports career. In 2008, 'King' made his professional debut at Total Fighting Alliance 9. Green beat his opponent, Neal Abrams, via third-round KO.

The California native went on to compete in bigger MMA promotions such as King of the Cage and Strikeforce. In 2013, Green finally made his UFC debut at UFC 156, beating Jacob Volkmann via rear-naked choke submission.

Islam Makhachev on Bobby Green's wrestling

Bobby Green opened up the new year with a unanimous decision win over Nasrat Haqparast at UFC 271. A few days after the fight, ‘King’ shockingly agreed to replace Beneil Dariush against Islam Makhachev at UFC Fight Night 202 on Feb. 26.

Ahead of the fight, former UFC heavyweight Daniel Cormier stressed to Makhachev that Green has a solid background in wrestling.

However, the Dagestani fighter refused to acknowledge his opponent's wrestling credentials. Makhachev pointed out that his upcoming opponent is just a good boxer.

In a recent appearance on The DC & RC show, Makhachev said:

“He [Green] have good boxing and that's it… I hope I'm going to finish him in the first round. I know my grappling skills. I know my wrestling skills. I'm going to take him down, make him a little bit tired and make him tap."

Watch Makhachev's appearance on The DC & RC show below:

Edited by David Andrew