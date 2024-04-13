What does 'Chama' mean? Find out why Zhang Weili and Deiveson Figueiredo recently used Alex Pereira's catchphrase

Alex Pereira often carries himself in a stoic manner, rendering him difficult to read. However, one of the most notable aspects of his personality, which has caught fire on social media, is how often he uses the word 'chama.' To fans, the word has become Pereira's catchphrase.

Non-Portuguese speakers, however, may be confused over what it truly means. In Portuguese, the word has several meanings. 'Chama' can mean 'flame' or ' call' as in 'call him.' The second meaning is derived from 'chama' being a shortened version of 'chamada,' which is a more formal word for 'call.'

However, Pereira used it as slang for 'let's go,' which he explained to his UFC 300 title challenger, Jamahal Hill during a recent backstage interaction. Thus, it has been co-opted by Zhang Weili and Deiveson Figueiredo, the latter of whom, as a Brazilian, is more familiar with the word and its many variations.

Check out Zhang Weili and Deiveson Figueiredo using 'chama' as Alex Pereira does:

All three are scheduled to fight at UFC 300, with Figueiredo tasked with opening the early prelims when he faces former UFC bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt. Meanwhile, 'Magnum' is further up the card, defending her women's strawweight title against fellow Chinese countrywoman, Yan Xiaonan.

Pereira, meanwhile, headlines the main card, where he will defend his light heavyweight title against the division's former champion, Hill. Both men are eager to prove their superiority over one another, and given their breadth of knockout power, their clash is expected to produce fireworks.

In fact, virtually every bout at UFC 300 is now expected to produce fireworks following Dana White's promise of a $300,000 fight-related bonus for 10 fighters.

Alex Pereira wants to make a quick turnaround for UFC 301

Alex Pereira is confident in his ability to defeat Jamahal Hill, and has expressed a desire to make a turnaround and headline UFC 301, which will be held in his native Brazil. However, such a turn of events is extremely unlikely, as Hill is an elite 205-pound fighter.

Barring an early knockout in the opening seconds of the bout, there is little chance that 'Poatan' will exit UFC 300 without, at the very least, minor knocks and injuries that will leave him in suboptimal condition for a UFC 301 turnaround.

