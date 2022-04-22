UFC Fight Night: Lemos vs. Andrade - What channel is the UFC fight tonight (April 23, 2022)?

The UFC is headed back to the Apex Center in Las Vegas, Nevada for the upcoming UFC Fight Night: Lemos vs. Andrade event. The action will go down this Saturday, April 23 and the fight fans are in for a treat.

At the top of the card, former 115-pound champion Jessica Andrade will take on streaking prospect Amanda Lemos, who is unbeaten in her last five UFC appearances.

'Bate Estaca' will be moving back down to strawweight for this bout after a three-fight run at flyweight, where she failed to capture the 125-pound title held by Valentina Shevchenko.

The co-main event will feature a lightweight clash between 40-year-old former Strikeforce champion Clay Guida and 26-year-old prospect Claudio Puelles.

UFC Fight Night: Lemos vs. Andrade - Television and live streaming

Here are the necessary details to watch UFC Fight Night: Lemos vs. Andrade live on television and online platforms in the United States, the United Kingdom, and India.

United States

The prelims and main card will be streamed live on ESPN Plus. Those who do not have a subscription can purchase one for $74.99 annually.

However, it would be more economical for viewers to purchase the UFC Bundle. It comes at $99.98 with a one-year ESPN Plus subscription and access to UFC events.

For the prelims, viewers can also tune in to ESPN News. The platform is available via Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, Fubo TV, Vidgo, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV. The early prelims will be available on UFC Fight Pass as well. Subscriptions cost $9.99 per month and $95.99 per year.

United Kingdom

The prelims and main card for the UFC Fight Night event will be broadcast live on BT Sport 1 in the United Kingdom and simulcast on the BT Sport app and website. Contract-free BT Sport monthly passes are available at £25 and can be canceled at any time.

India

The main card will be broadcast live on Indian television on channels Sony TEN 2 (English) and Sony TEN 3 (Hindi). The main card will be simulcast on the Sony LIV app and website with a premium subscription. Plans are available at Rs. 299 per month, Rs. 699 for six months and Rs. 999 for a full year.

Watch the highlights of some of the fighters competing at the UFC Fight Night event:

Edited by Aziel Karthak