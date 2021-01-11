What character did Mike Tyson play in the 'Law & Order: SVU' show?

Away from the boxing ring, Mike Tyson has starred in a number of productions, such as The Hangover and Ip Man franchises. One of his more memorable acting gigs has been in Law & Order: SVU, not just for his performance, but the controversy that followed as well.

Being a known convict, Mike Tyson's portrayal of a victim on the show was not well received by many viewers. Nevertheless, the episode, named 'Monster's Legacy', has an IMDb score of 8.9 out of 10.

What role did Mike Tyson play?

From Bradley Cooper to Zoe Saldana, Law & Order: SVU episodes have had their fair share of guest appearances. The former undisputed heavyweight champion came in to portray the role of Reginald "Reggie" Rhodes back in 2013.

No tattoo. Reggie Rhodes is on tonight not Mike Tyson. — Mike Tyson (@MikeTyson) February 7, 2013

The episode shows Rhodes in prison, convicted of murder and sentenced to death. However, the investigation pursued by the detectives on the show reveals a different motive behind the murder. It is uncovered that "Reggie" Rhodes was a victim of sexual abuse as a child and identified the murder victim to be a pedophile.

Upon disclosure of these details, Rhodes was released from death row and was sentenced to serve time in prison instead.

Everyone, tune into NBC and watch Law & Order SVU. It comes on in a bit. I play a role in this episode that you don't want to miss. #SVU — Mike Tyson (@MikeTyson) February 7, 2013

Aftermath of Mike Tyson's casting

Mike Tyson's casting received some backlash from audiences because of his past conviction on the grounds of sexual misconduct, which he denies to this day. He spoke up on the matter in several interviews following the broadcast of the episode.

In an interview with HuffPost Live, Mike Tyson said that he did not expect people to treat him well, and was grateful for the opportunity.

"I don't know... Listen, I am very grateful. This show was kind to me. I don't expect to be treated good in this world. I don't expect the red carpet or anything... It's not like I am going to get wealthy doing this stuff. But I need the money."

Watch the segment below:

What is Mike Tyson up to nowadays?

Triller Presents Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr.

'Iron' Mike Tyson made a return to the boxing ring after a decade and a half to face Roy Jones Jr. in an exhibition match on November 28. The match was declared a draw as per CSAC's decision.

However, Mike Tyson said that he would be interested in participating in charity matches and contributing towards the greater good.

He is also appearing on a number of podcasts and shows. Recently, he was on Logan Paul's Impaulsive podcast to talk about the latter's upcoming fight against Floyd Mayweather.