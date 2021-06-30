What charges is Joe Schilling likely to face after knocking out a stranger in a bar?

Former professional mixed martial artist Joe Schilling will likely face a misdemeanor charge of simple battery for his involvement in a scuffle at a bar in Florida.

Video of the altercation has now gone viral on social media.

As can be seen in the video, Joe Schilling had a brief exchange of words with his victim, Justin Balboa, before he knocked him out cold with a swift two-punch combo.

Joe Schilling took to social media to explain his actions, saying that he acted out of self-defense. He even posted a video of the incident on his Instagram profile.

However, the video was removed by Instagram for going against its anti-bullying/anti-harrassment policy.

Footage emerged of former GLORY Tournament Champion & Bellator fighter Joe Schilling assaulting a man in a bar dispute. The fighter took it to social media and claims it was self-defense, during a "life-threatening experience". pic.twitter.com/cybXpPJWFT — Beyond Kickboxing (@Beyond_Kick) June 28, 2021

Joe Schilling posted a screenshot of Instagram's message to him after they took down his post. In the caption, he wrote:

"Self defense is apparently not what this country is about anymore. dont trip I got the video love you guys thanks for the concern and support during my life threatening experience. Big shout out to @theyardmuaythai for preparing me for this life threatening situation."

When did Joe Schilling fight last?

Joe Schilling last fought at Bellator 229 in October 2019. He faced Tony Johnson in a middleweight clash that ended with Joe Schilling getting knocked out in the third round of the fight. Joe Schilling was released by Bellator MMA following this defeat.

Bar manager claims Justin Balboa possibly stirred up the fight; Joe Schilling reacted

Per MMA Fighting, the manager of the bar where the incident took place also spoke to the investigating police officers. He stated:

[Justin Balboa] was extremely intoxicated and had possibly made an improper remark about the girlfriend/wife of the male who had struck him, which caused the fight to escalate... [Balboa] he's a regular customer who routinely causes problems at the establishment due to his intoxication level."

According to the police, other workers at the bar gave accounts that were along similar lines to that of the bar manager.

