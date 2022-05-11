What was Charles Oliveira's payout at UFC 274?

Charles Oliveira reportedly made a hefty sum of $1,602,000 from his win over Justin Gaethje at UFC 274 (according to sportszion.com).

Oliveira received a base salary of $480,000. To add to that, the Brazilian earned a win bonus of $480,000. Furthermore, he was rewarded $600,000 for his phenomenal performance in the main event.

Oliveira also earned $21,000 in compliance pay. This amount is handed to fighters based on their number of fights in the UFC as well as in the ZUFFA era bouts in WEC and Strikeforce. Fighters with more than 21 outings get $21,000.

While champions and challengers get $42,000 and $32,000 respectively, 'Do Bronx' didn't get that sum for missing weight.

He earned another $21,000 as incentive pay or sponsorship bonus. Unlike other commissions, the Arizona Atheltic Commission doesn't publicly reveal the fighter payouts.

Oliveira missed the lightweight championship weight limit heading into the contest against Justin Gaethje. He subsequently became the first-ever UFC champion to be stripped of the title on the scale.

However, he did receive a share of the pay-per-view revenue, a perk that is exclusively given out to a UFC champion participating on a card. UFC president Dana White confirmed the same during the UFC 274 post-fight press conference. It is unclear whether the Brazilian will get the same privilege for his next fight.

What's next for Charles Oliveira in the UFC?

Despite victory at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona, Oliveira was unable to win the UFC championship. However, he is now the No.1 contender and will take on another fighter for the vacant title in his next fight.

Many have suggested that 'Do Bronx' should fight Islam Makhachev for the championship. The Russian fighter currently boasts an impressive 10-fight win streak in the 155lbs division.

Michael Chandler has also made his case for a rematch against Oliveira. The duo fought at UFC 262 for the vacant lightweight title, where the Brazilian emerged victorious via a second-round finish.

Oliveira is interested in fighting Conor McGregor as well. Fans will keep a close tab on who 'Do Bronx' will fight next for the lightweight championship.

