What Conor McGregor might have meant when he said he wants to 'cheque' Dustin Poirier's leg kicks?

Conor McGregor suffered the first-ever knockout loss of his career against Dustin Poirier at UFC 257, and the weapons responsible for breaking The Irishman were the brutal leg kicks by 'The Diamond'.

By the time the fight was over, Conor McGregor's leg was left red, swollen, and visibly bruised from the low kicks. It was quite evident that the leg kicks from Dustin Poirier played the most crucial role in handing Conor McGregor his third loss in UFC.

More than a month after the fight took place on January 23, the leg kicks are still a matter of discussion in the MMA community. Several experts have expressed a diverse range of opinions in this regard. However, Conor McGregor himself has been as humble as ever in defeat.

'The Notorious' has given credit where it was due, and even went to the extent of saying that he "deserved to get the legs kicked off" him in the fight as he was not prepared for it.

Most recently, Conor McGregor shared yet another insight into the matter, tweeting "Guys I'm gonna cheque the leg kick" from his official account.

Guys I’m gonna cheque the leg kick — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) March 3, 2021

The error in the spelling of 'cheque' did not go unnoticed by the fans. While some were quick to point out the mistake, others questioned Conor McGregor's true intentions behind the usage of the spelling.

What could Conor McGregor have meant by 'cheque'?

Conor McGregor has a reputation for posting cryptic tweets quite often, leaving fans wondering what exactly he meant by what he said. This could very well be something along that line.

Alternatively, it could also be a simple error in spelling, and Conor McGregor could have meant that he plans on 'checking' the leg kicks should they go to battle a third time and Dustin Poirier attempts to land them once again.

Conor McGregor could have also meant that he would capitalize on the leg kicks landed by Dustin Poirier and turn the whole thing into yet another fight, therefore taking home a massive pay 'cheque' as he usually does.

Whatever it is that Conor McGregor might have meant, Dustin Poirier managed to respond to the tweet with a humorous comment. A fan asked him to share his "move" on Conor McGregor's tweet, and Dustin Poirier said that next time out, he will be only be going for headbutts.

I'm not throwing kicks, just headbutts next time out https://t.co/VkOkaYAhFj — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) March 3, 2021

Whether Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier will fight a trilogy is still anybody's guess. It does not make a lot of sense in terms of competition in the lightweight division, but it certainly is the money fight to make for all the parties involved.