What does Conor McGregor's gorilla tattoo mean?

Conor McGregor's chest tattoo of a gorilla eating a heart is inspired by his gym's - SBG Ireland - logo.

During an appearance on Conan, Conor McGregor explained his popular chest tattoo.

"There was a few factors in it, like I said earlier. My gym's logo was a gorilla. It's not that particular gorilla but it is a gorilla so I wanted to get something along them lines and I feel like I'm the king gorilla so I stuck the king's crown and I had him eat a heart. It felt right, felt like we were going in the right direction."

Though it may seem the tattoo has a deeper significance, the Irishman claims he got it inked because he simply liked the way it looked.

"It's nice and low-key... I don't know [why I thought of getting this tattoo], you always hear people talk about their tattoos that they have this kind of special meaning but I just like the way it looks for me. I wish I could say that it had some special meaning, you hear people say they have a goldfish on their a** cheek and it's a symbol of hope or something stupid like that. I just like the way it looks."

Conor McGregor's tattoos are a big part of the Irishman's loud and outspoken persona. His ink is as popular as the former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion himself.

Conor McGregor's distinct physical appearance has also been copied, both inside and outside the UFC.

Watch Conor McGregor speak about his popular chest tattoo with Conan O'Brien below:

Conor McGregor also has a tiger tattoo on his abdomen; claimed getting the ink was the worst pain he ever experienced

Conor McGregor spoke about the infamous tiger tattoo on his abdomen in 2015.

In an interview with MMA Weekly, he explained that he got the tattoo because 'a tiger had been jumping out on him' and that 'animals meant something' to him.

McGregor also explained that getting the artwork done on his belly invoked the worst pain he had ever experienced in his life.

Watch the full video below:

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Watch: When other fighters got the better of Conor McGregor in trash talk

Edited by Utathya Ghosh