What did Conor McGregor tell Dana White after his first-ever KO loss? Netflix documentary offers peek into UFC boss' DMs

Conor McGregor, determined to seek redemption after his knockout loss to Poirier in the second round at UFC 257, wasted no time in his desire to return to the Octagon as early as May.

The recently released Netflix documentary on the Irish fighter provides compelling evidence of McGregor's unwavering commitment to a third fight with his rival, Dustin Poirier.

In one episode, McGregor, alongside his then-agent Tim Simpson and long-time manager Audie Attar, actively campaigned for the trilogy fight. Notably, McGregor insisted that the bout should be for the lightweight belt following Khabib Nurmagomedov's retirement, resulting in the belt being vacated.

A climactic scene in the documentary captures McGregor sending a text message to UFC President Dana White, boldly stating:

"Trilogy for the strap."

Check out a screengrab from the scene below:

Conor McGregor texting Dana White for a lightweight title bout with Dustin Poirier

Although the UFC ultimately approved the trilogy fight between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier, it took place at UFC 264 in July 2021 without the lightweight title on the line.

Instead, Charles Oliveira and Michael Chandler were granted the opportunity to compete for the coveted belt, with Chandler falling short in his title fight.

Nonetheless, Chandler has secured a highly anticipated bout with 'The Notorious' scheduled for December. Fans eagerly await this thrilling matchup, recognizing it as another captivating chapter in McGregor's extraordinary career.

As the highly anticipated showdown between the Irishman and the American approaches, excitement builds, and fans eagerly anticipate the outcome. McGregor's journey continues to captivate audiences worldwide, solidifying his place as one of the most iconic figures in combat sports.

Conor McGregor gets called out by Jake Paul after the Irishman's recent comment on 'The Problem Child’

Jake Paul has once again called out Conor McGregor after the Irishman's recent comments about him during an interview, comparing Paul to a "donkey," thus adding fuel to the fire that has been there between the two for quite some time now.

During an appearance on Logan Paul's IMPAULSIVE, 'The Problem Child’ responded to McGregor's comments with a bold challenge. He confidently stated:

"I’ll beat the f**king f**k out of you, and you can’t box as good as me."

Paul also took a jab at McGregor's previous fight against Nate Diaz, claiming that he would do what McGregor couldn't and knock Diaz out:

"I’m gonna do to Nate what you couldn’t, which is knock him the f**k out…"

The YouTube sensation didn't stop there. Paul further emphasized:

"That money fight will always be there. And when I knock Nate Diaz the f**k out, and you realize I'm the biggest fight for you, call me, and I'll answer."

Despite expressing some level of respect for McGregor, Paul made it clear that he believes he would come out victorious in a fight against the former UFC champion. He underlined the entertainment aspect of the sport and claimed that a matchup between them would be one of the biggest fights in combat sports.

Check out Jake Paul's reaction to McGregor's comments in the video below [27:18 mark]:

