"What did Dana say about Imavov," "Bro should’ve listened" - Fans react as Israel Adesanya reveals Dana White's warning about Sean Strickland fight

MMA fans have been reacting to Israel Adesanya's latest comments, which saw the former middleweight champion reveal that Dana White had initially told him not to fight Sean Strickland at UFC 293.

Back in 2023, 'The Last Stylebender' was riding high after he had finally conquered his boogeyman. After suffering a shocking TKO loss at the hands of Alex Pereira the year prior, Adesanya returned to the top when he knocked out 'Poatan' in their rematch, knocking him out cold in the second round to win back his title.

Just under six months later, Adesanya was then tasked with facing Sean Strickland. Whilst many had expected a routine win for the Nigerian-New Zealander, what transpired next was one of the biggest upsets in MMA history as 'Tarzan' dominated the champ on the feet, dropping him early in the fight as he cruised to a unanimous 4-1 victory on all three judges' scorecards to win the title.

Now, nearly two years on from his defeat to Strickland, Israel Adesanya has revealed the UFC CEO had told him not to take the fight. Speaking in a recent episode of his Young Man Ramble podcast, Adesanya said:

“Dana was like ‘Listen kid, you got enough money. Just chill out...I was like ‘nah’… in hindsight maybe Dana was right.”

Fans have since been reacting to Adesanya's comments, with many opting to poke fun at the former champ for not listening to Dana White. One fan wrote:

"What did Dana say about Imavov💀"

Another fan wrote:

"Bro should’ve listened 😭"

One fan said:

"Lol Dana wanted to keep his cash cow alive"

Another added:

"Strickland was a bad match up for him"

Israel Adesanya on potentially training with Jon Jones

Israel Adesanya has revealed he hopes to train with Jon Jones for his next fight camp, with the aim that the heavyweight champion can offer him some insight that will help him bounce back.

'The Last Stylebender' is currently on a three-fight skid, having lost to Sean Strickland, Dricus du Plessis and Nassourdine Imavov. Whilst he doesn't yet have a fight locked in, recent rumors have suggested the Nigerian-New Zealander could be set for a rematch against 'Tarzan' later this year.

Speaking about his potential next fight on the Pound 4 Pound podcast, Adesanya revealed that when he does start training, he hopes he'll be able to work with Jones. He said:

"Definitely. It’s on the list. It’s on the list. With Jon [Jones], bruh, I know I can learn a lot. Long guy, his frames. I’ve watched him since UFC 92. The way he moves, I can pick his brain on some stuff. So definitely it’ll happen, but time"

