"What Dana White did in 2020 was outstanding" - Conor McGregor clears the air on his relationship with the UFC President

Conor McGregor has buried the hatchet the Dana White, and now they once again share a respectful and cordial relationship.

Conor McGregor spent the better part of 2020 at loggerheads with the UFC president because of arguments over his fight booking.

However, things have taken a turn for better between the two. Speaking to Oscar Willis of The Mac Life ahead of his UFC 257 clash with Dustin Poirier, Conor McGregor addressed the controversy and talked about the relationship he currently shares with Dana White.

"Me and Dana have always had an amazing relationship, more than fighter-promoter. I have a lot of respect for Dana. What he did in 2020 was nothing short of outstanding and I commend him on that. There were pockets in the year where we were at loggerheads if you will, but this is high pressure, high stakes business, and when you've got an Irishman looking for a fight, you better give him one."

"All is good... we're in a great spot now. I'm very excited to come back here for the company and kickstart in a major way."

Things got ugly between the two when Conor McGregor posted screenshots of their private chats and dragged other fighters like Diego Sanchez into the discussion. Dana White was distraught with Conor McGregor, and he made no effort to keep his feelings about the Irishman a secret.

However, it seems like they have indeed settled their differences. Dana White has been full of praise for 'The Notorious' of late as well, saying that the "real Conor McGregor" was back - the one who does not care who stands across him in the octagon; he is just ready to fight.

Conor McGregor: I have got major things for the walkout

Floyd Mayweather Jr. v Conor McGregor

In his interview with Brett Okamoto, Dana White also said that Conor McGregor had wanted to know the layout of the arena at Fight Island and shown interest in the event overall.

Conor McGregor addressed these comments, saying that he has planned a colossal walkout sequence for his fight against 'The Diamond'.

"I have got major things for the walkout. I'm very excited about that. I wanted to know the layout of the arena specifically... I was actually excited that I was gonna get in there without the crowd. I do love the crowd, I do feed off the energy for sure... I was hopeful that I would get in there and get to broadcast my power and my ferocity to the world with no exterior sound from the crowd. But it is what it is. There's a couple of thousand... not that many, so my power and a couple of thousand fans. I'm still very excited to get in and showcase my skills."