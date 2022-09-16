What did Dana White do for Mike Tyson?

UFC President Dana White enjoys a great friendship with former heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson. The legendary boxer further experienced the benefits of White's friendship when the UFC boss got him on a TV show and also supported him through a tough time.

As per 'Iron' Mike, Dana White got him on the Discovery Channel program Shark Week. During a conversation with UFC color commentator Joe Rogan, Tyson spoke about how White landed him the gig. He said:

"I love Dana White, Dana White's my man. I don't care, I can't say nothing bad about him. He said 'Mike, I don't want you to fight. Lemme get you a job making some money. He gets me the goddamn Shark Week job. He gets me the job, I gotta put the shark to sleep now. He doesn't want me to fight and get knocked out and beat up but he wants me to go in there and put a shark to sleep."

While White landed the former champion a TV show, the UFC boss also supported Tyson through a recent controversy. According to Tyson, video streaming platform Hulu made a biopic on the fighter without any official collaboration with him.

To promote the biopic, the video streaming platform contacted Dana White. However, since White is a close friend of Tyson's, he refused to do it. Explaining the situation through an Instagram post, Tyson said:

"Hulu tried to desperately pay my brother @danawhite millions without offering me a dollar to promote their slave master take over story about my life. He turned it down because he honors friendship and treating people with dignity. I'll never forget what he did for me

Dana White spoke about killing the Hulu deal due to the respect he has for Mike Tyson

UFC President Dana White has been subject to criticism over the years. While people and fighters have blasted White for different reasons, the UFC president passed the true test of friendship by standing with Mike Tyson.

Speaking to reporters after an episode of his contender series, White explained Tyson's predicament and confirmed the story to be true. He also revealed why he cancelled the deal with Hulu:

"We were about to do a deal, or on the verge of a deal with Hulu, to promote this Mike Tyson unauthorized biography or whatever it is. Craig Borsari, my head of production, came to me and said, ‘Hey, I’m hearing that Tyson isn’t happy about this thing’. So, I called Mike and I said, ‘We’re in a deal with these guys. We have a verbal to do this deal with them and he said, ‘Dana, they’re f**** me,’ and that’s all I had to hear. I said, ‘I’m out, then. I’ll squash this deal."

It's good to see White having Tyson's back during difficult times like this. Over the years, the two have been close with Tyson being in attendance at various UFC events and White also making an appearance on the boxing legend's podcast.

