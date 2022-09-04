"What a dirty fighter" - Former UFC heavyweight champion posts clip claiming Gane hit Tai Tuivasa with illegal blow

Number one heavyweight contender Ciryl Gane secured a third-round knockout victory against Tai Tuivasa at UFC Paris. The hometown hero marked the UFC's debut in France with a befitting performance, which earned him a lot of praise and appreciation. However, not everybody received his victory with the same positivity.

Gane's former opponent Junior dos Santos felt that the Frenchman landed an illegal blow to the back of Tuivasa's head en route to finishing the Australian. He tweeted his disappointment, accompanied by a video that showed 'Bon Gamin' landing a blow to the back of his opponent's head during the final sequence of the bout.

The Brazilian wrote:

"Que cara sujo esse Gane De novo batendo na nuca, o que esses “especialistas” vão dizer agora? What a dirty fighter this Gane is Again hitting the back of the head Nad now what are those “fight experts” will say about it? @ufc @danawhite"

Check out his tweet below:

Junior Dos Santos 🅾️➕ @junior_cigano

De novo batendo na nuca, o que esses “especialistas” vão dizer agora?

.

What a dirty fighter this Gane is

Again hitting the back of the head

Nad now what are those “fight experts” will say about it?

@ufc @danawhite Que cara sujo esse GaneDe novo batendo na nuca, o que esses “especialistas” vão dizer agora?What a dirty fighter this Gane isAgain hitting the back of the headNad now what are those “fight experts” will say about it? Que cara sujo esse Gane De novo batendo na nuca, o que esses “especialistas” vão dizer agora? .What a dirty fighter this Gane isAgain hitting the back of the headNad now what are those “fight experts” will say about it? @ufc @danawhite https://t.co/EP6NUlwmWs

The former heavyweight champion's ire stems from his own experience against Ciryl Gane at UFC 256. 'Bon Gamin' landed an elbow on the back of dos Santos' head, which ultimately led to a finish for the Frenchman. While 'Cigano' immediately protested the stoppage, he was not entertained by the referee.

The fight proved to be the Brazilian's last in the UFC. The fighter's team has filed an appeal with the Nevada State Athletic Commission to overturn the result to a no-contest or disqualification but is yet to find closure on the matter.

Rewatch Junior dos Santos vs. Ciryl Gane on UFC's YouTube channel:

Tai Tuivasa and Ciryl Gane put on a show at UFC Paris

The UFC's debut main event in France did not disappoint. An incredible display of grit and relentless striking between Ciryl Gane and Tai Tuivasa made for a great showing for the passionate fans in attendance.

After a non-committal first round between the two heavyweights, the fight came alive in the second round. 'Bam Bam' knocked Gane down but couldn't capitalize on the attack to finish him off. Gane recovered to take the fight back to Tuivasa.

In the face of Tai Tuivasa's power, 'Bon Gamin' remained collected and continued to pick out his strikes with great technical acumen. A barrage of body shots and front kicks from the Frenchman ultimately led him to finish Tuivasa in the third round, raising the roof off the Accor Arena.

As was the case throughout the buildup to the fight, the two rival contenders showed great respect after the fight. Tai Tuivasa and Ciryl Gane gave it their all in a thrilling fight but did not seem to lose out on their camaraderie.

Check out their wholesome post-fight interaction:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by David Andrew