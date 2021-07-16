What is Dustin Poirier's walk-around weight and is he a natural middleweight?

Dustin Poirier revealed to Joe Rogan that he walked around at 180 pounds before cutting weight for his rematch fight with Conor McGregor at UFC 257. It would appear the former interim lightweight champion weighed a few pounds below the middleweight limit of 185lbs.

During his appearance on 'The Joe Rogan Experience' podcast, the Louisiana native revealed that he is usually 18 pounds overweight at the beginning of fight week.

176 this last one https://t.co/tedBkJkhx9 — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) May 21, 2019

After winning the interim lightweight title against Max Holloway at UFC 236 in April 2019, Dustin Poirier tweeted that he weighed 176 pounds on the night of the fight.

MMA legend Nate Diaz recently called out Dustin Poirier for a bout at 185 pounds. The Stockton native posted a picture on Twitter of himself and Dustin Poirier facing off, calling out 'The Diamond' for a scrap at middleweight.

"185lbs Pull-up." Nate Diaz wrote.

The Louisiana native didn't take long to respond to the callout, saying he'd beat Diaz in any weight class.

"I'd touch you up at any weight." Dustin Poirier said.

I'd touch you up at any weight — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) July 16, 2021

The interesting thing to note in this callout is that Diaz called for the fight to take place at 185 pounds, which is the UFC's middleweight division. However, neither he nor 'The Diamond' has ever competed in that weight class.

'The Stockton Slugger' has competed in the lightweight (155lb) and welterweight (170lb) divisions throughout his career. Poirier has competed in the featherweight (145lb) and lightweight (155lb) divisions.

So going by Diaz's callout, it would not be wrong to assume that the 36-year-old does not want to cut any weight and wants to fight at the weight he walks around at.

It appears Dustin Poirier is growing tired of weight cuts, considering he recently even asked Conor McGregor to have the UFC 264 trilogy bout at welterweight.

Lets do it at 170lbs. 3 fights 3 different weight classes — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) April 25, 2021

"I'd walk around at 190" - Dustin Poirier details his grueling weight-cutting experience as a featherweight

Speaking to UFC commentator Joe Rogan, Dustin Poirier shared his gruesome experience of cutting weight during his featherweight days. Poirier said:

"It was horrible. It made me hate the process because my quality of life sucked. You know, the training camps were torture...I'd walk around at 190 [pounds].

'The Diamond' currently competes as a lightweight in the UFC, where he is now the number one-ranked contender in the division. He is expected to fight undisputed lightweight champion Charles Oliveira for the belt soon.

