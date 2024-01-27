“What the f*ck did I do” - Dana White reacts during Instagram live stream as “oil” comments take over amidst latest meme frenzy

Dana White recently responded to the surge of 'oil him up' comments that have taken center stage amid the latest meme trend.

Over the past few months, fans have been teasing the UFC CEO during his Instagram live sessions with requests to 'oil him up'. This peculiar and recurring joke has gained traction across social media platforms, becoming a viral sensation.

Despite the unusual nature of the joke, White has consistently responded with good humor to this unexpected trend.

However, during his latest live stream, the 54-year-old MMA mogul showed no inclination to indulge in the joke, as he lashed out at the fans for their troll comments:

"Anybody got anything good other than the stupid sh*t? All the f**king dumb sh*t you guys are posting on here right now. 'Punish me', punish me for what? What the f**k did I do? Ain't doing anything but texting dumb sh*t out here."

Check out Dana White's comments below:

MMA fans have consistently targeted White, often teasing him by referring to him as 'Dana Pink.' The 'Dana Pink' joke originated when a meme account with the same name gained popularity on social media.

Initially, White took the joke lightly; however, during a live stream last month, the UFC head honcho's response was less favorable, showing signs of annoyance at the increasing number of 'Dana Pink' remarks.

Check out the video below:

Dana White claims he had Sean Strickland winning over Dricus du Plessis at UFC 297

Dana White believes that Sean Strickland deserved to win the main event against Dricus du Plessis at UFC 297.

'Stillknocks' clinched the middleweight championship after an intense five-round clash with Strickland last weekend.

The judges delivered a split decision, with Sal D’Amato scoring the bout 48-47 in favor of Strickland, recognizing his dominance in rounds 1, 3, and 5. However, judges Derek Cleary and Eric Colon scored the fight 48-47 in favor of the South African, recognizing his display in rounds 2, 3, and 4.

During the UFC 297 post-fight presser, the UFC CEO acknowledged the highly competitive nature of the bout, noting significant moments from both fighters. While White praised du Plessis for his performance, he emphasized that in his assessment, Strickland would have won the fight:

"We were just looking at how the media had scored it and right down the middle. I had it 2-2 going into the last round and I thought that Strickland won the last round. Guys who were sitting at the same table had it the other way. It was a close fight."

He added:

"I thought Strickland looked great in the first two rounds. The jab was f**king beautiful. You don’t see jabs like that in MMA."

Check out Dana White's comments below:

