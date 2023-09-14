"What a fighter" - Conor McGregor left amazed by Valentina Shevchenko's battle-ready mindset ahead of Noche UFC

Conor McGregor seems genuinely impressed by Valentina Shevchenko's determined mindset in preparation for UFC Noche.

Alexa Grasso and 'Bullet' are scheduled for a rematch, with the women's flyweight championship up for grabs at the upcoming Fight Night event (known as Noche UFC), slated on September 16 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The rematch is set for a little more than six months after Grasso dethroned Shevchenko with a spectacular fourth-round submission win to become the new 125-pound queen at UFC 285 in March.

However, the 35-year-old Kyrgyzstani-Peruvian native appeared exceptionally prepared for the upcoming bout. In an interview with MMA journalist Marc Raimondi, Shevchenko exuded confidence, as she stated:

"For me it's like right now I don't have anything besides this Saturday. I'm living with one day, Saturday night, and there's nothing what's going on after, no plans, no nothing."

Conor McGregor reacted to Shevchenko's remarks on X (formerly Twitter) and commended her mindset:

"What a fighter is The Bullet, Shevchenko! Wow!!"

'The Notorious' hasn't competed since sustaining a significant leg injury against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in 2021. His anticipated next opponent is Michael Chandler. However, there is no confirmed date for the Chandler fight, and the uncertainty arises from Conor McGregor's yet-to-commence mandatory testing with USADA.

Conor McGregor reacts to the custom belt Alexa Grasso will be given for Noche UFC

Conor McGregor appears captivated by the unique championship belt crafted for Alexa Grasso in honor of Noche UFC.

UFC CEO Dana White, recently unveiled this one-of-a-kind custom belt, which is set to be awarded to Grasso during Noche UFC. It coincides with Mexican Independence Day, which is a tribute to her Mexican heritage.

Although the custom belt might not have garnered unanimous fan approval, McGregor certainly didn't hold back his excitement for this distinctive strap. 'The Notorious' couldn't help but express his enthusiasm with an "Incredible!" comment on White's Instagram post showcasing the belt.

Notably, the UFC had previously bestowed a similar specially crafted belt upon former UFC Interim featherweight champion Yair Rodriguez before his UFC 284 title unification showdown against Alexander Volkanovski.

While UFC authorities clarified that the specially designed belt would only be presented to Grasso in the event of a victory, some Instagram posts have already teased her with this unique, tailor-made championship belt.