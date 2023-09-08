Conor McGregor issues one-word reaction to the custom belt Alexa Grasso will be presented with for Noche UFC

Conor McGregor appears to be impressed by the specially designed belt that Alexa Grasso will receive at Noche UFC.

UFC president Dana White revealed a brand-new custom championship belt, intended for presentation to Grasso during Noche UFC, which coincides with Mexican Independence Day. This one-of-a-kind strap is a tribute to her Mexican heritage.

The women's flyweight champion is gearing up to defend her title in an exceptional Fight Night event on September 16th at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Grasso secured her 125-pound championship by defeating Valentina Shevchenko via fourth-round submission during their initial encounter at UFC 285.

While the custom belt may not have entirely won over the fans, Conor McGregor certainly showcased his enthusiasm for the unique strap. 'The Notorious' left an excited "Incredible!" comment on White's Instagram post featuring the belt.

The former two-division champion hasn't fought since suffering a serious leg injury in his last bout against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in 2021, and his next opponent is expected to be Michael Chandler.

However, there's no official date for the fight with Chandler yet, and it's unclear because McGregor is yet to enter the mandatory USADA testing pool.

Gordon Ryan reacts to Conor McGregor being awarded a black belt in jiu-jitsu

Conor McGregor recently shared his excitement about receiving a Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt, a prestigious achievement awarded to him by his longtime coach, John Kavanagh.

In a heartfelt post on Instagram, 'The Notorious' expressed gratitude to Kavanagh and his fellow teammates for their unwavering support during his journey in martial arts. McGregor also expressed enthusiasm for donning the Gi (the uniform worn in jiu-jitsu training) and continuing to embrace the art.

The announcement not only captured the interest of MMA fans but also drew the attention of renowned grappler Gordon Ryan. Ryan shared his thoughts on McGregor's accomplishment:

"Well deserved. Despite what people say, you're pretty exceptional on the ground, especially with MMA being your main focus."

