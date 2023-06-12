What happened between Big Lex and Joseline Hernandez? Multiple video angles of the viral stars coming to blows after Floyd Mayweather riot

Reality TV stars Big Lex and Joseline Hernandez were recently seen brawling at the Floyd Mayweather vs. John Gotti III event.

Mayweather took on the grandson of a New York mobster in an exhibition boxing match at the FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Florida on Sunday. Referee Kenny Bayless stopped the bout midway into round 6 of 8, disqualifying Gotti III for excessive grabbing.

Gotti pushed the referee aside and charged at Floyd Mayweather after the final bell, leading to absolute chaos inside the ring involving the entourage of both parties. While the incident spilled over backstage it remains unclear if the fight between Joseline Hernandez and Big Lex stemmed from the same.

Both reality TV stars, Hernandez was seen unleashing absolute hell on Lex who ended up topless in the scuffle. Hernandez also grabbed Lex in a chokehold as bystanders looked on without putting in much effort to break it up.

Joseline Hernandez briefly let go of Big Lex before returning to kick her while she was down on the floor. Hernandez appeared to slap security personnel multiple times as he tried to stop her.

Lex took the opportunity to escape and was chased by Hernandez and her friends who eventually caught up. When confronted Lex retaliated by throwing her coffee at Hernandez and hitting her with heels.

Big Lex - Joseline Hernandez fight at Floyd Mayweather vs. John Gotti III: Tracing the origins of their rivalry

Joseline's Cabaret is a reality TV show starring Joseline Hernandez that premiered on January 19, 2020, on the Zeus Network. The show has since aired three seasons with Big Lex featuring in the second.

Lex rose to fame overnight after her 'double homicide' reply to a woman who revealed that she had aborted her twin babies. Lex also went on to launch a diss track titled 'double homicide' which was directed at Hernandez.

She also had an altercation with Hernandez at the reunion of the show where she tried to promote her own show Big Lex, The Baddie, Collection.

The time spent at Joseline's Cabaret may or may not have been the reason for Joseline Hernandez and Big Lex's brawl at the Floyd Mayweather fight. However, the animosity between them appears to be related to their reality TV careers.

