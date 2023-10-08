What happened to Bobby Green's father? Tragic story that landed 'King' in foster care before getting adopted by future coach

UFC lightweight Bobby Green has grown to be a household name in the UFC. 'King' has always managed to entertain his fans both in and outside the octagon.

But things were not always going so well for Green. The 37-year-old had a rough childhood as his biological parents - Mitchell Davis and Connie Scott, failed to provide a suitable environment for a child's upbringing.

According to Fox Sports, Bobby Green's mother suffered from drug addiction while his father had several run-ins with the law, resulting in him being in and out of jail. As a result, Green was given up for foster care at the age of five by his biological parents and lived in multiple foster care homes throughout the years.

Things changed when 'King' crossed paths with his foster dad and coach Jacob Behney. After his victory over Clay Guida in June 2020, Green called up his father-cum-coach Behney during a post-fight interview to spread a message of peace and love to the public.

"This is my father. I was born in foster care. I didn't have a mother or father. They gave me a way. My father wasn't fit to be my father. This is my dad here, Jacob Benny. He's been there since the beginning. He's done everything. He'll lay his life down for me, I'll lay my life down for him. I don't judge any man on the color of their skin but on the content of their character. We're here, we love. It doesn't matter what color, it's all about love," said Bobby Green.

Expand Tweet