What happened to Conor McGregor's rating in the latest UFC 4 update today?

Conor McGregor has suffered a virtual loss after his defeat against The Diamond Dustin Poirier at UFC 257 PPV event. According to the latest fighter rating updates released on February 11, 2021, Conor McGregor's ratings have gone down in the EA Sports UFC 4 video game after the shock defeat.

DC is back with the latest #UFC4 fighter rating updates 🎮 👀



Agree with his adjustments? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/Gw95S8tMil — EA SPORTS UFC (@EASPORTSUFC) February 11, 2021

Before Conor McGregor's fight at UFC 257, the Notorious One had high ratings for his recovery (94), leg strength (92), punch speed (98) and head strength (94).

The latest updates announced by Daniel Cormier show that the Poirier loss has pulled McGregor's ratings down. While the punch speed (97) and head strength (93) ratings have dropped by one point, recovery (92) and leg strength (90) ratings have taken a two-point dip.

EA Sports UFC 4 ratings reflect Conor McGregor's rematch against Dustin Poirier in a near-perfect manner. Conor McGregor made good use of his punches early and visibly stunned Dustin Poirier on more than one occasion. But the Diamond made effective use of kicks to McGregor's legs and picked him apart slowly.

Conor McGregor couldn't fully recover from the leg kicks which affected his movement and he eventually got knocked out due to repeated blows to the head. The loss had less to do with Conor McGregor's head strength and more to do with his inability to recover from leg kicks.

Dustin Poirier gained from Conor McGregor's loss

Dustin Poirier handed Conor McGregor his first knockout loss in MMA

Recent fighter rating updates show a jump in Conor McGregor's opponent Dustin Poirier's ratings. Dustin Poirier has gained in punch power (95), punch speed (96), recovery (94) and head strength (93), up by one point each.

Other notable fighters who made gains in the fighter ratings are former interim UFC welterweight champion Carlos Condit, who defeated Matt Brown in his last fight, and former Bellator lightweight champion and UFC's latest prized possession Michael Chandler, who knocked out No. 5 ranked fighter Dan Hooker in his UFC debut at UFC 257.

Advertisement

The defeat against Dustin Poirier was the first knockout loss of Conor McGregor's MMA career. The Dublin, Ireland native is currently recovering from damage to his legs and is expected to make a comeback by May 2020 according to head coach John Kavanagh.