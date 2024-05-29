What happened to Jack Della Maddalena? All about the infection that is set to keep him out of UFC 305 in Perth

Jack Della Maddalena won't be making a triumphant return to action in his hometown at UFC 305, and it is all due to a surgery-related infection. The Australian welterweight, who is a native of Perth, where the event will be held, recently posted an update on Instagram regarding his physical condition.

After UFC 299, Della Maddalena underwent surgery on his left arm. Unfortunately, his wound began to open due to an infection. This caused him to have a second surgery, where his bone was cleaned, the metal plate was replaced, and he was hooked up to an IV which provided him with antibiotics for 9 days.

Thereafter, Della Maddalena was given oral antibiotics. This was done to manage the infection, but it was fruitless. Several abcesses emerged over five weeks, which had to be cut and drained to remove the bacteria in them. However, to his misfortune, this was not the end of his ordeal.

The streaking UFC welterweight has revealed that he has undergone a third procedure to remove both infected tissue and bone, and will require additional surgery, perhaps two more, next week to remove the rest of the infected tissue in his body. Due to his current health issues and the recovery period, he won't be able to compete at UFC 305. The Australian star last fought at UFC 299, where he knocked out former welterweight title challenger Gilbert Burns.

Jack Della Maddalena has only ever fought once in Perth as a UFC fighter

During his days as a regional MMA fighter in Australia, Jack Della Maddalena had several fights in Perth. However, as a UFC fighter, UFC 305 would have been just his second chance to fight in front of his hometown faithful, as his only promotional bout there took place at UFC 284, when he submitted Randy Brown.

Check out Jack Maddalena's win over Randy Brown:

It took him around two minutes to finish his foe, tapping him out with a rear-naked choke after getting the better of their striking exchanges. While his surgery is a setback, the 170-pounder is now focused on recovery, and will hope for a relatively short layoff.