What happened to Jack Della Maddalena's nose? A closer at the Australian's nasty injury

Jack Della Maddalena is set to compete for UFC gold for the first time when he challenges reigning champion Belal Muhammad in the main event of UFC 315.
The pay-per-view event will take place on May 10 at the Bell Centre In Montreal. Canada.
What happened to Jack Della Maddalena's nose?
Jack Della Maddalena is professional MMA fighter from Australia, who competes in the UFC's welterweight division. Notably, many were intrigued by Della Maddalena's crooked nose, which he endured during the early days of his combat sports career.
Following his opening round knockout win over Ramazan Emeev at UFC 275 in 2022, Della Maddalena spoke to MMA journalist Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour and disclosed that he suffered a nose injury during his second MMA fight, saying:
''I’ve got a pretty bad nose. It’s been smashed in. I think it happened in my second MMA fight. I got kneed straight in the nose and since that day, it’s been facing the wrong way.”
Della Maddalena's professional career did not start well as he suffered two consecutive defeats. However, the 28-year-old bounced back and is now on a 17-fight winning streak, including seven in the promotion.
Jack Della Maddalena previews Belal Muhammad matchup at UFC 315
Jack Della Maddalena, known for his boxing prowess, will aim to dethrone Belal Muhammad at UFC 315 and become third Australian champion in the promotion.
Ahead of his title fight, Della Maddalena spoke to MMA Junkie and promised a strong performance against Muhammad, saying:
''I love competing. I'm really keen to get those fight feelings, get another win and obviously get that championship belt and outclass Belal...I'm ready to go off my back. I'll be the one attacking. I believe I've got some tricks to get back to my feet. That's where I want to be, but first line of defense is 100 percent stop the takedown and make the fight a lot easier for myself."
