What happened to Jack Della Maddalena's nose? A closer at the Australian's nasty injury

Jack Della Maddalena is set to compete for UFC gold for the first time when he challenges reigning champion Belal Muhammad in the main event of UFC 315.

Ad

The pay-per-view event will take place on May 10 at the Bell Centre In Montreal. Canada.

What happened to Jack Della Maddalena's nose?

Jack Della Maddalena is professional MMA fighter from Australia, who competes in the UFC's welterweight division. Notably, many were intrigued by Della Maddalena's crooked nose, which he endured during the early days of his combat sports career.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Following his opening round knockout win over Ramazan Emeev at UFC 275 in 2022, Della Maddalena spoke to MMA journalist Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour and disclosed that he suffered a nose injury during his second MMA fight, saying:

Ad

Trending

''I’ve got a pretty bad nose. It’s been smashed in. I think it happened in my second MMA fight. I got kneed straight in the nose and since that day, it’s been facing the wrong way.”

Check out Jack Della Maddalena's comments below (12:21):

Ad

Della Maddalena's professional career did not start well as he suffered two consecutive defeats. However, the 28-year-old bounced back and is now on a 17-fight winning streak, including seven in the promotion.

Jack Della Maddalena previews Belal Muhammad matchup at UFC 315

Jack Della Maddalena, known for his boxing prowess, will aim to dethrone Belal Muhammad at UFC 315 and become third Australian champion in the promotion.

Ad

Ahead of his title fight, Della Maddalena spoke to MMA Junkie and promised a strong performance against Muhammad, saying:

''I love competing. I'm really keen to get those fight feelings, get another win and obviously get that championship belt and outclass Belal...I'm ready to go off my back. I'll be the one attacking. I believe I've got some tricks to get back to my feet. That's where I want to be, but first line of defense is 100 percent stop the takedown and make the fight a lot easier for myself."

Ad

Check out Jack Della Maddalena's comments below (1:47):

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Swagat Kumar Jena Swagat is a dynamic MMA writer with a total experience of a little less than a year, which includes time in retail and sports journalism. He holds an MBA degree.



Swagat fell in love with the sport after watching the iconic grudge match between Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier at UFC 182 in early 2015. Nate Diaz holds a special place in his heart for the Stockton native’s entertaining fan-friendly style and ability to deliver exciting fights regardless of the opponent.



In terms of rule changes in MMA, Swagat advocates for making scores public after each round, adding transparency to judging decisions.



Swagat prioritizes accuracy and relevance while writing and conducts thorough research to ensure the content is fresh and reliable.



He enjoys playing football and painting during his free time. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.