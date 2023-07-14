What happened between Jake Paul and ex-GF Sky Bri? When the two "hooked up" for clout and revenge 

Jake Paul's ex-GF Sky Bri is an Onl*Fans model and Instagram influencer. The two were involved for a short while when Paul broke up with his long-term girlfriend Julia Rose.

'The Problem Child' relationship with Rose was always on and off and the pair briefly broke up in March 2021. Paul immediately had a fling with Bri before getting back with Rose in April.

According to Sky Bri, her relationship with Jake Paul was mostly for him to get revenge on Julia Rose. Paul had allegedly made the terms clear early on and didn't mind her getting a bit of clout out of it. Bri recently said on the No Jumper podcast:

“The very first night, the first conversation we had, ‘This is for clout.’ He was like, ‘At the end of this, I want you to post it."

Paul allegedly told her:

"Get the clout from it whatever, and I’m probably going to make Julia mad and get the revenge that I need.”

Catch Sky Bri's comments below:

Jake Paul's ex-GF Sky Bri hates being objectified for adult content

Jake Paul and Sky Bri even got each other's named tattooed on themselves during their short fling. The tattoo on Paul's inner thigh read 'Skylar (Sky's real name) Rara (a pretty girl)'. Bri recently revealed that she actually prefers going by her full first name instead of 'Sky'.

Dexerto @Dexerto Exclusive: Jake Paul & OnlyFans model Sky Bri have got matching tattoos already Exclusive: Jake Paul & OnlyFans model Sky Bri have got matching tattoos already 👀 https://t.co/tBfAv0PzM7

The OnlyF*ns model opened up about the online objectification she was subjected to, which eventually led her to quit the adult content industry. Bri said on Bradley Martyn’s Raw Talk podcast:

“People don’t know me they see me as Sky, this crazy f**king s*x robot demon on it yeah, and then my friends in real life like Nick they always like to talk to me they’re like if I didn’t know you, I would have no clue what to do because I just like in my day to day life like I’m pretty normal.”

Catch Bri's comments below:

Sky Bri also once came across Jake Paul's older brother Logan on the YouTube show Sidemen Real Life Tinder. 'The Maverick' showed off his flirting skills while reminding her of the short fling with Jake.

