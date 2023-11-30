What happened between Mike Tyson and Michael Jordan? Beef between two sporting legends explained

Naturally, the Mike Tyson - Michael Jordan rivalry began over a woman.

In the 80s, 'Iron Mike' was considered one of the most dangerous men on the planet. However, Tyson was more than just a boxer, as he was able to break into the mainstream like a few others. If there's someone who can relate, it's the former Chicago Bulls legend.

By 1988, Jordan had played multiple seasons as a member of the Bulls and was making his name in the NBA. Meanwhile, Tyson was 35-0 and the undisputed heavyweight champion of the world. He was also fresh off his divorce from acting star Robin Givens.

One night in December 1988, Mike Tyson and Michael Jordan were at the same party. The Chicago-based party was full of fellow stars and athletes, and everyone was having a great time. Well, that was until 'Iron Mike' accused the NBA star of sleeping with his ex-wife.

Tyson's former manager, Rory Holloway, recounted the events in his book "Taming the Beast: The Untold Story of Team Tyson." There, he wrote:

“I’m telling the server to water his drinks down ‘cause I see where this is going. Mike stares across the table at Michael Jordan. He says, ‘Hey man, you think I’m stupid? I know you f----d with my b---h.’ “Jordan looks like he just seen a ghost. ‘I know you messed with her,’ Mike says. ‘You can tell me.’ Jordan, it’s obvious he just wants to get up and run."

The two didn't come to blows, however. Holloway wrote:

“It was a circus, for real, that night... Mike telling everyone he’s going to bust Jordan’s ass. Jordan’s dressed sharp as always and he can’t get out of there fast enough.”

Expand Tweet

Mike Ditka shares story on Mike Tyson - Michael Jordan rivalry

Former Chicago Bears legend Mike Ditka was present for the Mike Tyson - Michael Jordan fiasco.

The former Super Bowl champion was one of many names present at the party that night in December 1988, as he was friends with Jordan. In fact, according to Holloway's recounting, Tyson even threatened Ditka as well.

Expand Tweet

Ultimately, the NBA star got out of there, and nobody came to blows with Tyson. In a 2015 interview with the Chicago Sun-Times, Ditka shared his story from that night.

There, the NFL legend admitted that it was probably a result of Mike Tyson drinking too much. Ditka recounted:

"It's silly. Michael Jordan is not going to get into an altercation with anyone. He's a class guy. First of all, the stupidest thing in the world is alcohol. When you drink, you get that mouth running sometimes. That's probably what happened."