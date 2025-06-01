What happened to Ramiz Brahimaj's ear? Looking back at the brutal aftermath of his UFC debut against Max Griffin

Ramiz Brahimaj's ear was the biggest topic of conversation following his promotional debut against Max Griffin at UFC Vegas 13. It wasn't the fact that he tasted defeat in his first fight under the UFC banner or anything else about him. But what exactly happened to draw such attention?

Ahead of his UFC Vegas 107 outing against Billy Ray Goff, many will be hyperfocused on Brahimaj's ear once again. It's only natural, so what caused the gruesome injury?

What happened to Ramiz Brahimaj's ear?

Back in 2020, Ramiz Brahimaj entered the UFC with a record of 8 wins and just two losses. Moreover, every single one of his wins had come by way of submission. However, there was and is a world of difference between finishing opponents in the LFA and American regional scene, and fighting in the UFC.

This was a lesson he larned against Max Griffin at UFC Vegas 13. Unfortunately, it was no mere loss. As both men were scrapping through round three, Griffin appeared to have stunned Brahimaj with a right hand, causing him to retreat to the fence. Thereafter, they found themselves in the clinch.

While both men wrestled for position against the fence, Griffin smashed a hard elbow into the side of Brahimaj's head. Almost immediately, Brahimaj began to bleed profusely. Seconds afterward, it became clear why. Brahimah's ear was hanging off his head by a thread.

Even Griffin, his opponent, was stunned, and the referee wasted no time in stepping in to pause the action and wave the fight off as Brahimah fiddled with his ear. It was one of the most graphic injuries in UFC history, but not a unique sight, as fighters occasionally sustain damage of such extremes.

Heavyweight great Alistair Overeem once lost to Jairzinho Rozenstruik via knockout in round five of their UFC on ESPN 7 encounter, with the finishing blow cutting his lip open badly.

A similar injury was recently sustained by Belal Muhammad at UFC 315, where he lost his welterweight title to Jack Della Maddalena in a five-round war.

Ramiz Brahimaj fights this evening

In just a few moments, Ramiz Brahimaj will look to put the memory of his torn ear fully behind him when he takes on Billy Ray Goff at UFC Vegas 107. It is his chance to extend his win over Micky Gall from UFC 309 into a two-fight purple patch, which would be his first in the UFC.

