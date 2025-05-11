Dana White reveals brutal aftermath of Belal Muhammad's UFC 315 war with message of respect

Dana White has no shortage of respect for Belal Muhammad, especially after UFC 315. The UFC CEO took to his Instagram story with a picture too graphic to share. It was a picture of Muhammad's injuries after the five-round war with newly minted welterweight champion Jack Della Maddalena.
During the bout, 'Remember the Name' displayed a remarkable chin. He absorbed a tremendous amount of damage, but was never knocked down despite buckling toward the end.
On his Instagram story, White shared a close-up of Muhammad's face, which bears several cuts. The 36-year-old suffered a torn lip hanging separately from the rest of his mouth. In recognition of the now former champion's toughness, White wrote:
"What a WAR!! Broken nose, Orbital and split lip #respect"
It was the most entertaining fight of Muhammad's career. Despite his now-dead 11-fight unbeaten streak, 'Remember the Name' has never been particularly exciting. He is not a consistent finisher, nor does he have an all-action fighting style. Many of his fights have been convincing but uneventful wins.
This time, though, he and Della Maddalena dragged themselves to the very depths of their respective wills. Neither man was willing to give an inch, and in the end, both fighters were battered and bloodied. However, there was no mistake over who dealt the most damage.
The Australian striker was on the verge of a finish toward the end, but Muhammad's unreal toughness and grit kept him in the fight to see the judges' scorecards.
Dana White may book Jack Della Maddalena vs. Islam Makhachev
The matchup between Jack Della Maddalena and Islam Makhachev, which hasn't been officially confirmed, is expected to come next in terms of the welterweight title picture. After UFC 315, UFC CEO Dana White was asked by 'JDM' if his first title defense would be against Islam Makhachev in Perth, to which White stated that the promotion will soon figure it out.
Meanwhile, the UFC lightweight kingpin has confirmed his move to the 170-pound division. He tweeted:
"Time to become a double champion #inshaAllah Let's go"
Check out Islam Makhachev's post below: