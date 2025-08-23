  • home icon
What happened in Taiyilake Nueraji vs Kiefer Crosbie at UFC Shanghai? Breaking down the illegal knee and TKO finish

By Subham
Modified Aug 23, 2025 13:49 GMT
UFC Fight Night: Nueraji v Crosbie - Source: Getty
Taiyilake Nueraji (right) defeated Kiefer Crosbie (left) by TKO at UFC Shanghai. [Images courtesy: Getty Images]

Irish welterweight fighter Kiefer Crosbie locked horns with Taiyilake Nueraji in the opening bout of the UFC Shanghai main card. The bout did not last for more than one round as Nueraji finished Crosbie at the 3:33 mark of Round 1.

However, the finish was controversial as right before the fight could end, when both fighters were getting up on their feet, after a scramble, Nueraji dropped Crosbie with an illegal knee to the face while the latter was still grounded. Referee Marc Goddard deducted two points for the illegal blow.

Crosbie could have decided not to fight, and the bout would have been deemed a disqualification or a no-contest. However, the Irishman, who was already bloodied, continued to fight after enduring this brutal, illegal knee to the head.

also-read-trending Trending

That did not serve him well, as after thirty seconds, right after a takedown attempt, Nueraji, from the back, landed vicious elbows, dropping his opponent and securing a TKO victory on his UFC debut.

Check out Taiyilake Nueraji landing an illegal knee to the head below:

Fans had mixed reactions to this finish. A few of them wrote:

"Should've been a NC if not a DQ, [Kiefer] Crosbie the man for going, but that knee split his face open and was just brutal, yikes man."
"Awful and fight should have been a DQ"
"They should’ve stopped the fight or this fight should’ve been a NC"
Several fans also blamed referee Goddard and wrote:

"[Marc] Goddard should be fired or at least fined. Insane to let that fight continue."
"Marc Goddard continues to be a dogsh*t ref"
"Ref should've made the decision. So fu**ing dumb."

With tonight's win and a successful UFC debut, Taiyilake Nueraji has now moved his pro MMA record to 12-1, with all of his victories coming via a finish. On the other hand, Crosbie, who is now 35 years old, has lost all three UFC fights back-to-back.

Subham

Subham

Subham is a dynamic writer and editor at Sportskeeda, with a background in Health and Fitness, MMA, True-Crime, and Pop Culture.
A passionate cricketer and seasoned cyclist, Subham has completed grueling 200, 300, and 600-kilometer rides and competed in numerous races and brevets. His ultimate goal is to summit Mount Everest.
When not pursuing athletic feats, he enjoys motorbike rides for mental clarity. Subham finds motivation in role models like Conor McGregor and Yuvraj Singh. He has a diverse taste in music, including Post Malone, Machine Gun Kelly, Russ, and Central Cee.

Edited by Subham
