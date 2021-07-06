What is Herb Dean's net worth?

Herb Dean has long been known as the gold standard for referees in the world of mixed martial arts. He is one of the most recognizable officials in the UFC and has been praised by Dana White for his immaculate decision-making.

According to celebritynetworth.com, Herb Dean's net worth is approximately $1.5 million. His main sources of income include his job as a UFC referee and the short period he spent as a professional mixed martial artist.

The salaries of UFC referees vary according to the level of competition. Undoubtedly, Herb Dean is present at almost all of the UFC's biggest fights, thus earning him recognition as one of the best to ever do it.

What did UFC president Dana White say about Herb Dean?

Dana White has gone on record to state that Herb Dean is perhaps the best MMA referee ever. In an old interview shared by MMAWeekly.com on YouTube, Dana White said:

"The reason I ended up becoming such a big Herb Dean fan is - and some of you were around and some of you weren't - I've probably made a jackass out of myself a lot of times, but this was the biggest ever."

Dana White was referring to the heavyweight title fight between Frank Mir and Tim Sylvia at UFC 48. Herb Dean called a stop to the contest after noticing that Sylvia's arm elbow had popped due to an armbar attempt by Mir. Although nobody else noticed, and Sylvia showed his arm was okay, the doctors agreed with Herb Dean and stopped the fight. Narrating how the event made Herb Dean his favorite referee, Dana White said:

"[When Frank Mir broke Tim Sylvia's arm], I didn't see it. I started screaming at Marc (Ratner), I ran up into the octagon... I went f***ing crazy! [But] then, they showed the pop and the break and... I've seen Herb Dean make some critical calls in the sport. I can go through a list of film where this guy has seen and pulled off stuff... he's not only the best referee, he's the best referee ever, in mixed martial arts."

