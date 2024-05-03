What is the highest-ever UFC PPV event gate? Conor McGregor believes UFC 303 will break historic record

Conor McGregor is set to return on June 22 at UFC 303 against Michael Chandler in a welterweight bout, which the Irishman believes to be enough to shatter the promotion's record for its highest-ever pay-per-view gate. As it turns out, the event holding said record is one that also featured 'The Notorious' as a headliner.

It was UFC 205, where McGregor, then-featherweight champion, made history by becoming the first-ever simultaneous two-division UFC champion by dethroning Eddie Alvarez as lightweight champion. But according to a recent post from McGregor, he is confident in UFC 303's chances of surpassing UFC 205.

He wrote:

"Excited to break the 20 million dollar gate mark for the first time in ufc history! Another first for the Mac daddy. SEE YOU IN VEGAS."

UFC 205's original gate was $17.7 million, but when adjusted for inflation, is $23 million. UFC 303, however, features McGregor's long-awaited return, which will almost certainly draw fans to seats, especially as the Irishman edges closer to the twilight of his career.

The notion that McGregor will be seen less and less at the highest levels of the sport moving forward is likely to convince many to tune in while he's still a respectable fighter unencumbered by age. Moreover, many will be curious to see how the Irishman will perform following his devastating leg injury.

Most fighters who return from similar shin fractures are forever changed. While some fans are optimistic, especially after seeing recent McGregor training footage, a fight is wildly different from shadowboxing in front of a camera.

Three of the UFC's top five all-time gates featured Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor is undoubtedly the biggest star in MMA, or at least he once was. Whether he still commands the same star power depends on the finances of UFC 303 after his return. However, he was once such an in-demand fighter that he helmed three of the UFC's five highest gates.

Check out Conor McGregor's UFC 205 triumph over Eddie Alvarez:

UFC 205, which he headlined with Eddie Alvarez has the promotion's highest-ever gate. Meanwhile, UFC 229, which he headlined with Khabib Nurmagomedov, has the second-highest gate with $17.2 million, and $21.39 million when adjusted for inflation.

In fourth is UFC 264, which was headlined by his trilogy with Dustin Poirier, which sits at $15.75 million before inflation, and $18.16 million when adjusted for it.