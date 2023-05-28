What is Ice Wars? All about the insane new combat sport where MMA fighters compete on ice 

A bizarre new idea has been introduced to the world of combat sports. Labeled 'Ice Wars', the sport is basically MMA on ice where fighters wear all the necessary ice hockey apparel in addition to fighting gloves. However, instead of playing ice hockey, the competitors brawl with each other while maintaining their balance on the slippery surface.

A Twitter user uploaded a clip of the sport and praised the ref cam feature used in it

"Ice Wars is a thing. It’s hockey minus the hockey adding spinning back elbows. The ref cam is pretty cool."

You can watch a clip of the weird new sport below:

Blaine Henry @BlaineHenryTFL Ice Wars is a thing. It’s hockey minus the hockey adding spinning back elbows. The ref cam is pretty cool. Ice Wars is a thing. It’s hockey minus the hockey adding spinning back elbows. The ref cam is pretty cool. https://t.co/6q7bwvMAZw

Fans on social media also got excited upon seeing the 'Ice Wars' clip and shared their thoughts in the comments section.

"Is THIS my new [favorite] sport??"

Chris Gabriel @choforogabriel Blaine Henry @BlaineHenryTFL Ice Wars is a thing. It’s hockey minus the hockey adding spinning back elbows. The ref cam is pretty cool. Ice Wars is a thing. It’s hockey minus the hockey adding spinning back elbows. The ref cam is pretty cool. https://t.co/6q7bwvMAZw is THIS my new fav sport?? twitter.com/BlaineHenryTFL… is THIS my new fav sport?? twitter.com/BlaineHenryTFL…

"Holy s**t sign me up."

Shane Violette @ShaneV92 Blaine Henry @BlaineHenryTFL Ice Wars is a thing. It’s hockey minus the hockey adding spinning back elbows. The ref cam is pretty cool. Ice Wars is a thing. It’s hockey minus the hockey adding spinning back elbows. The ref cam is pretty cool. https://t.co/6q7bwvMAZw Holy shit sign me up twitter.com/blainehenrytfl… Holy shit sign me up twitter.com/blainehenrytfl…

"Is this how the kids settle scores up there?"

RJ @R_Jacobs914 @BlaineHenryTFL @steves_simpson Is this how the kids settle scores up there? @BlaineHenryTFL @steves_simpson Is this how the kids settle scores up there?

Ice Wars: Apart from MMA on ice, what other bizarre concepts have been introduced in the combat sports world?

The word 'weird' does not even begin to describe some of the so-called sports that have been introduced in the combat sports world.

Apart from the already popular bare-knuckle boxing and slap fighting, there are a no. of far more bizarre things happening in the world of combat sports.

One such sport is called 'arm boxing' where two individuals are tied to a table by their waists and both their left hands are taped together so that they can only strike with their right hand.

You can see a clip of 'arm boxing' below:

Heavyweight Thanos @MMAThanos Was scrolling through TikTok and I found a new sport Was scrolling through TikTok and I found a new sport 😭 https://t.co/epUKmuXvZ7

Another outrageous concept introduced to the fighting world was 'Team Fighting Championship'. In this sport, there are two teams of five members each who all compete at the same time inside a giant ring.

You can watch a clip of the fight below:

Another out-of-the-box idea was introduced by Triller when they came up with Triad Combat. As the name suggests, in this sport, the fights take place in triangle-shaped boxing ring. Surprisingly, former UFC fighters like Frank Mir and Mike Perry took part in this sport.

Clearly this tradition of introducing bizarre concepts is not new in combat sports and considering people's reactions on social media, it does not seem like these outrageous ideas will stop popping up anytime soon.

Poll : 0 votes