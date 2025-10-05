  • home icon
What illness did Alex Pereira allegedly have during first fight with Magomed Ankalaev?

By Subham
Modified Oct 05, 2025 08:55 GMT
UFC 320: Ankalaev v Pereira 2 - Source: Getty
Exploring the illness Alex Pereira allegedly had during UFC 313. [Image courtesy: Getty Images]

Earlier today in the main event of UFC 320, Alex Pereira ran it back with Magomed Ankalaev and wasted no time dethroning the latter and securing his light heavyweight strap.

Earlier this year, at UFC 313, when Ankalaev dethroned 'Poatan' by unanimous decision, it was clear from the Brazilian’s performance that on fight night, he did not feel a hundred percent, as he was suffering from a hand injury and also a viral infection.

Allegedly, 'Poatan' was suffering from Norovirus, also referred to as Norwalk virus. This virus causes vomiting, diarrhea, and stomachaches. It can also cause fever, headaches, and dehydration.

Previously, UFC commentator Joe Rogan had also revealed that Pereira fought with a broken hand and norovirus against Ankalaev at UFC 313. Similarly, during the UFC 320 live broadcast, when 'Poatan' started firing from the opening bell and pushed Ankalaev to the back foot, Rogan reminded his fellow commentators and fans that the last time at UFC 313, Pereira's subpar performance was due to norovirus and a broken hand.

On X, fighter Zac Pauga also confirmed that 8 people on the UFC 313 card got norovirus:

"I never had a horse in the race, so I kept it to myself. I was at the first Pereira fight, and like 8 people on the card got norovirus; a few pulled out. Love to see that he got the chance to go show his true ability. #ufc320"

Check out Zac Pauga's comments below:

Meanwhile, during the UFC 320 octagon interview, Pereira discussed how he wasn't feeling well during the first fight with Ankalaev, but he felt great tonight, and his performance reflected that:

"I told everyone I was not in a good condition last time. Nobody believed it. You saw it. I saw that in the first fight. I don't like to make excuses, but I've been saying I wasn't well that night—but tonight, I'm very well."
