“WHAT IS HAPPENING” - Kamaru Usman breaks social media silence after UFC 294 fight confirmation, fans go wild

In a dramatic turn of events, former UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman has stepped forward as the eleventh-hour savior of the UFC 294 card. Stepping in as a last-minute replacement, Usman's decision to accept the bout against Khamzat Chimaev has injected renewed vigor into the highly anticipated event, set to unfold on October 21, 2023, at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi.

The stage was initially set for Paulo Costa and Charles Oliveira to take the co-main and main event roles, respectively. However, unforeseen circumstances forced both of these fighters to withdraw from their bouts. UFC CEO Dana White revealed yesterday that Costa would be unable to uphold his commitment to face Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 294 due to a recent surgery.

In a testament to his willingness to fight anyone, Kamaru Usman swiftly stepped up, agreeing to fight Chimaev on less than two weeks' notice. This decision signifies Usman's courageous leap from the welterweight division to the 185-pound weight class.

"STOP TEASING WHAT IS HAPPENING."

"Better fight anyway. Crazy we lost main and comain 10 days out yet got two better fights instead."

"Crazy this is a better matchup than the original Costa fight…if Usman pulls this off he’s right back at all-time great status."

UFC 294: Kamaru Usman persistently pursued a fight with Khamzat Chimaev

MMA fans are well aware of Kamaru Usman's relentless pursuit of a showdown with undefeated UFC sensation Khamzat Chimaev.

In the past, 'The Nigerian Nightmare's desire to face Chimaev was candidly articulated in an interview with Brett Okamoto of ESPN, and it seemed that he remained steadfast in his determination to see this bout materialize.

While the matchup had all the makings of an explosive clash, Dana White, seemingly harbored certain reservations about bringing this fight together. The spotlight, in particular, falls on Chimaev's weight-related struggles, a recurring concern that has cast shadows over the possibility of the mega bout.

However, Usman's relentless dedication to this challenge has seen him go to great lengths, including a meeting with UFC CEO Dana White to advocate for a catchweight fight. Although he acknowledged Usman's work ethic and contribution to the sport, White underscored his unwavering stance on the matter of catchweight fights, firmly stating, "I don't do catchweight. Don't do it."

That said, Kamaru Usman appears to have secured his long-sought opportunity to square off against Chimaev at UFC 294 on relatively short notice. Should he capitalize on this opportunity and deliver an exceptional performance, it has the potential to firmly establish his presence in the middleweight title picture. A triumph over 'Borz' would represent a noteworthy stride toward achieving double championship status (not simultaneous).