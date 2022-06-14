What Jake Paul's done for Amanda Serrano is nuts - Brendan Schaub

Former UFC fighter Brendan Schaub has praised Jake Paul for the way he's helped grow the popularity of boxer Amanda Serrano. Schaub discussed Paul's upcoming fight at Madison Square Garden in August. The event will also see Amanda Serrano in action.

@MostVpromotions We going back to back. New York. MSG. Two main events. Showtime PPV. It gets no bigger, it gets no betr. We going back to back. New York. MSG. Two main events. Showtime PPV. It gets no bigger, it gets no betr. @MostVpromotions https://t.co/HcOqYsjvVy

Serrano signed for Paul's Most Valuable Promotions in September 2021 and has since seen her stock in the sport rise astronomically. Already a decorated athlete prior to signing, the 33-year-old was a seven-division boxing champion, holding nine titles from 115 to 140 pounds. Serrano also currently holds the world record for most boxing titles in different weight classes as a woman.

On the most recent episode of The Schaub Show, 'Big Brown' admitted that what the former Disney star has done for Serrano's career is nothing short of impressive.

"God, what he's done for Amanda Serrano is nuts man. He's just blowing her up dude."

It looks as though for an unprecedented second time this year, Amanda Serrano will make her way to the squared circle as MSG.

On April 30, 'The Real Deal' faced Irish star and ESPN's No.1 ranked pound-for-pound fighter Katie Taylor in the main event. The pair became the first ever women to headline an event at 'The Garden', drawing an audience of over 1.5 million on streaming service DAZN.

The two boxers put on a 10-round clinic that saw Katie Taylor retain her WBA, WBC, IBF, WBO, and The Ring female lightweight titles in a razor-close split-decision victory.

Fans had been hoping to see an already anticipated rematch, but Taylor and Matchroom Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn confirmed they wanted a rematch in Ireland, which Serrano and Jake Paul reportedly refused.

Chael Sonnen praises Jake Paul and Most Valuable Promotions for putting on eight-round boxing matches

UFC legend Chael Sonnen has also heaped praise on Jake Paul and his promotion this week. Sonnen admitted that he thinks 12-round fights should be illegal and boxing as a whole should adopt a lesser-rounds format.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, 'The American Gangster' even went as far as to say he hoped boxing would take a page from the amateur scene, which consists of three three-minute rounds for men and four two-minute rounds for women.

"Nobody should be fighting somebody for 12 rounds. That should be illegal and I'm not a prude on these things...One of the great things Jake Paul is doing is we only have to watch eight rounds. If somehow we can make that six or somehow we could make that five. I mean, look at the amateurs, they only do three. That's enough. Nine minutes for two guys to prove their point, we got it."

Sonnen ultimately believes 'The Problem Child' is on the right track. Boxing fights with fewer rounds means cards have time for more than just one featured fight. Another advantage is that the fight may prove more entertaining, as the athletes have less time to make their mark in the ring.

