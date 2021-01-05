What is Jake Paul's new tattoo?

Jake Paul inks himself as the "problem child." The design is a hand holding a grenade in the shape of a heart, while the lettering on the top reads "PRBLM CHILD," which is a reference to Jake Paul's moniker.

With a post on his Instagram stories section, the YouTuber, social media star, and now boxer unveiled his newest tattoo, which was conceived by the Miami-based artist "Tatu Panda."

The tattoo artist is well-known on the east coast of the United States, having inked other celebrities before, such as the American rapper Lil Pump.

The "heart grenade" tattoo now joins Jake Paul's collection of other 14 figures inked to his skin. Until now, the most aesthetically controversial tattoo that Jake Paul did is a giant sword that crosses all of his back.

'The Problem Child' has gotten a lot of attention since starting his boxing career in 2019. Jake Paul made his debut with a dominant victory against fellow-YouTuber AnEsonGib. He then followed to impress the fighting world with another exciting win, this time against former NBA player Nate Robinson.

Jake Paul's clashes with the MMA world

Since starting his adventure in the boxing world, Jake Paul has been involved in controversies and disagreements with MMA fighters. The YouTuber sees an opportunity to beat some of them in a boxing bout instead of in their element, the octagon.

Jake Paul started by calling out the biggest UFC star, Conor McGregor. From declaring that beating the Irishman was his life's mission to recording a video where he offends McGregor's fiancée, Jake Paul tried it all to get the attention of The Notorious One.

However, all the effort was in vain since McGregor never acknowledged any of Jake Paul's call-outs. The YouTuber then decided to refocus his attention on other MMA fighters and people close to McGregor, such as Dillon Danis.

Danis is a personal friend and training partner of the former UFC double-champion. The feud between Jake Paul and Danis escalated quickly out of proportion when the social media star chose to get personal and attacked Danis with insinuations about his former relationship with model Savannah Montano.

Former UFC Welterweight Ben Askren was another name to be defied by Jake Paul. However, Askren accepted the challenge to face Jake Paul in a boxing bout.

Askren posted a video on his Twitter saying he will enter the ring to matchup against Jake Paul on March 28. The fight is yet to be confirmed.