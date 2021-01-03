Has UFC superstar Conor McGregor sued Jake Paul?

Has Jake Paul's trash talk to Conor McGregor led to him getting sued by the UFC superstar?

The answer is no. Conor McGregor has not resorted to legal action against Jake Paul for the things that he has said. Jake Paul however, has been sued by a number of other people for various other infractions.

YouTuber-turned-professional boxer Jake Paul has gotten a ton of attention ever since knocking out Nate Robinson in their six-round boxing bout back in November.

Jake Paul has since done an excellent job of keeping himself in the public's consciousness by calling out some of the biggest names in the combat sports world and challenging them to boxing matches. The biggest of those names: former two-division UFC star Conor McGregor.

Jake Paul began by saying that he would knock everyone in McGregor's team out, starting with training partner Dillon Danis. The trash talk would soon escalate, as Paul went as far as to insulting McGregor's soon-to-be-wife Dee Devlin. This had even Jake Paul's older brother Logan in disbelief.

Conor McGregor is currently scheduled to face Dustin Poirier at UFC 257 on Saturday, January 23rd at Fight Island in Abu Dhabi.

Jake Paul, meanwhile, is reportedly in talks to face former UFC fighter Ben Askren in a boxing match in 2021.

Has Conor McGregor responded to Jake Paul's call-outs?

YouTuber-turned-professional boxer Jake Paul has continuously called out former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor to a professional boxing match.

Paul has resorted to trash talk and insults to try and get the Irish combat sports star to respond.

Until now however, Jake Paul's efforts have been in vain, as McGregor has yet to officially respond. McGregor has not even acknowledged the controversial YouTube influencer.

After knocking out former NBA player Nate Robinson back in November, Jake Paul has been on a mission to challenge the biggest names in MMA to professional boxing bouts. Paul has even claimed that he has been in contact with McGregor's team.

So far, no official interaction between the two sides has been reported or documented, and it remains to be seen if a Jake Paul-Conor McGregor bout actually does take place.

Right now, McGregor is likely focused on his upcoming UFC 257 title bout against Dustin Poirier. A win for McGregor will put him in line for another shot at the UFC lightweight championship, which will make a boxing bout with Jake Paul even more unlikely to materialize.