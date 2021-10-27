What are Jan Blachowicz's UFC career earnings so far?

Jan Blachowicz's UFC earnings are estimated to be $2,190,000, per The Sports Daily.

The reigning UFC light heavyweight champion has had an illustrious career in the organization.

The Polish powerhouse made his UFC debut in 2014 against Ilir Latifi. He won the fight via unanimous decision. He then lost consecutive bouts against Jimi Manuwa and current Bellator light heavyweight Cory Anderson.

Jan Blachowicz's biggest payday in the UFC came at UFC 259 when he fought Israel Adesanya for his light heavyweight strap. He reportedly made $540,000, including $500,000 to show and a $40,000 fight week incentive pay.

Blachowicz's physical strength and size proved too much for 'The Last Stylebender'. The Polish fighter established his dominance on the ground and always kept Adesanya guessing on the feet.

Jan Blachowicz's second-biggest purse came after he defeated Dominick Reyes at UFC 253, winning the vacant light heavyweight in the process. He made a total of $430,000 for the fight. It consisted of $350,000 guaranteed show money, a $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus and a $30,000 fight week incentive pay.

Blachowicz finished Reyes in vicious fashion. He landed a clean counter left that wobbled 'The Devastor'. The Pole followed up with brutal punches on a downed Reyes, forcing the referee to stop the contest.

Jan Blachowicz will now defend his title for the second time against Glover Teixeira at UFC 267 on October 30 in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

UFC @ufc The #UFC267 Artist Series poster has OFFICIALLY arrived 🖼 [ Grab the design on @UFCStore | 🎨 Smart_Elk/IG ] The #UFC267 Artist Series poster has OFFICIALLY arrived 🖼 [ Grab the design on @UFCStore | 🎨 Smart_Elk/IG ] https://t.co/b7T0JSbRfz

Jan Blachowicz and Corey Anderson got into an argument about who's the best light heavyweight in the world

Jan Blachowicz and Corey Anderson have recently been involved in a verbal feud.

After Corey Anderson defeated Ryan Bader at Bellator 268, 'Overtime' immediately claimed to be the best light heavyweight on the planet. This didn't sit well with the UFC light heavyweight king, who fired back on social media, calling Bellator the 'second league.'

"Hold up... So a guy who bolted from the UFC after I've slept him and almost made him retire, got a couple of wins in the 2nd league and claims he is the best? Maybe I've punched him to hard... No class in win or defeat Corey. There's levels to this. 🤦‍♂️"

Jan Blachowicz @JanBlachowicz Hold up... So a guy who bolted from the UFC after I've slept him and almost made him retire, got a couple of wins in the 2nd league and claims he is the best? Maybe I've punched him to hard... No class in win or defeat Corey. There's levels to this. 🤦‍♂️ Hold up... So a guy who bolted from the UFC after I've slept him and almost made him retire, got a couple of wins in the 2nd league and claims he is the best? Maybe I've punched him to hard... No class in win or defeat Corey. There's levels to this. 🤦‍♂️

