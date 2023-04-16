Colby Covington's threats towards UFC play-by-play commentator Jon Anik sparked outrage across the promotion. The fan-favorite commentator finally addressed the threats in an interview with Morning Kombat.

Anik dismissed any concerns over feeling threatened by the welterweight contender but made mention of Colby Covington's 'cronies' who might take the situation a step further.

Former UFC middleweight Chael Sonnen explained Anik's comments in a video uploaded to his YouTube channel:

“It’s the cronies that don’t understand. You get the guy, that’s a worker. You get a guy that knows how to entertain, he knows how to tell stories, he knows when the red light is blinking. He knows how to act to gain interest. But what you think he’s trying to fool the smart market and the cheap seats, he inadvertently ends up fooling his own entourage. And you get the young guy that doesn’t understand what’s happening. That doesn’t understand where the show ends and reality begins and he wants to show off to his master. And that is where all of the problems come [from], every single time.”

Sonnen presented various examples of a situation escalating due to a fighter's entourage, including an altercation between Jorge Masvidal and Kevin Holland, and the recent tussle between Jake Paul and Floyd Mayweather.

“And this is all that Anik’s talking about. Anik’s not gonna ruin what’s going on here. He’s not going to spoil the spot by saying, ‘None of this matters and it’s not going nowhere’, he’s not gonna say that. But he also comes out and says - that’s what he’s talking about - the cronies, it always turns out to be a problem.”

Colby Covington - Jon Anik beef: How did it start?

After Colby Covington weighed in as the backup fighter for Leon Edwards vs. Kamaru Usman trilogy, Jon Anik took to Twitter to give his opinion. He stated that he felt bad for Belal Muhammad, who continues to not get a title shot despite having amassed an impressive streak.

Jon Anik @Jon_Anik Understand acutely why Colby Covington was the back-up but hard not to feel for @bullyb170 ! 9-fight unbeaten streak. Hasn't lost in 4-plus years. Just KO'd a previously undefeated fighter. The man deserves his respect and I don't say that b/c he hosts a podcast w/ my twin bro. Understand acutely why Colby Covington was the back-up but hard not to feel for @bullyb170! 9-fight unbeaten streak. Hasn't lost in 4-plus years. Just KO'd a previously undefeated fighter. The man deserves his respect and I don't say that b/c he hosts a podcast w/ my twin bro.

The tweet incited violent reactions from Covington, who retaliated with death threats to the UFC commentator.

"Jon Anik, I don't want your kids to grow up without a dad. Just realize you live in Boca, I live in Miami m*********er, you're not too far from me so you better shut your f***ing mouth, you poked the bear, now you get the best it comes after you."

Spinnin Backfist @SpinninBackfist Colby threatening Jon Anik is the last thing you want to do



fight fans will go to WAR over Jon Anik. Colby threatening Jon Anik is the last thing you want to do fight fans will go to WAR over Jon Anik. https://t.co/YhSHuEUWGY

The MMA community was understandably furious at Colby Covington given Anik is a fan-favorite. 'Chaos' was slammed on MMA social media and especially berated for dragging Anik's kids and family into it.

