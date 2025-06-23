What Jon Jones’s attorney said about new criminal case amid UFC retirement? Unpacking latest development in 'Bones's' ongoing legal battle

Jon Jones has been accused of fleeing the scene of an accident and has been charged with a misdemeanor. His attorney, Christopher Dodd, has shed light on his client's latest criminal charge, insisting that the accusation is baseless.

Jones made headlines this past weekend as he announced his retirement from the UFC amid his ongoing legal battle. UFC head honcho Dana White confirmed his retirement at the post-fight press conference in Baku and crowned Tom Aspinall the undisputed heavyweight champion.

Dodd has questioned the basis of the misdemeanor charge, as he took to social media to express his frustration with the Albuquerque Police Department. He believes that an intoxicated woman framed 'Bones' to avoid being charged for driving under the influence. He further stated that the police applied for a warrant to inspect Jones' phone records during the investigation.

"As Jon’s lawyer, I am stunned by the Albuquerque Police Department’s decision to charge him in this new case. Jon was not driving that night; he wasn’t in the car. It appears that an intoxicated woman used a false allegation against Jon to avoid being arrested for DWI, and the police fell for it."

Dodd added:

"I have never heard of such a thing. It is truly unbelievable that the police would waste this amount of resources on such a case. The only thing I can think of is that the police were targeting Jon for improper purposes. We will get to the bottom of it and make sure that this baseless case is dismissed.

Check out the comments made by Jon Jones' attorney below:

Khabib Nurmagomedov labels Jon Jones the best fighter in UFC history

UFC legend Khabib Nurmagomedov took to Instagram to praise Jon Jones and congratulate him on his illustrious career following his retirement.

Nurmagomedov has always held 'Bones' in high regard, and the former lightweight kingpin was quick to send his best wishes to Jones. He wrote:

"My congratulations, legend. We were not friends, but you are the best to ever do it in UFC history. You inspired millions of people around the world, and you have nothing more to prove in this sport."

Check out Khabib Nurmagomedov's Instagram story below:

Khabib Nurmagomedov's Instagram story. [Screenshot courtesy: @khabib_nurmagomedov on Instagram]

