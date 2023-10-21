"What a journey it has been so far" - Fabricio Andrade looks back at his undeniable rise to the top

ONE bantamweight MMA world champion Fabricio Andrade quickly reflected on his combat sports journey thus far.

Before signing with ONE Championship, Andrade emerged as a potential MMA prospect due to his background in Muay Thai and kickboxing. Since then, ‘Wonder Boy’ has solidified himself as one of the most dangerous fighters on the planet.

The 26-year-old Brazillian star is far from everything he wants to accomplish. Yet, he took time to reflect on how far he’s come with an Instagram post featuring several photos showcasing his journey. The social media post was captioned:

“What a journey it has been so far, defying all statistics.”

Fabricio Andrade made his ONE Championship debut in July 2020 and quickly established his terrifying reputation in the promotion. Over the next two years, he put the bantamweight MMA division on notice with five consecutive wins, including four inside the distance and three in the first round.

In October 2022, ‘Wonder Boy’ faced John Lineker for the vacant ONE bantamweight MMA throne. Andrade was taking over the fight before landing an illegal groin strike, unfortunately ending the highly-anticipated matchup with a no-contest.

Four months later, Andrade returned and battered Lineker to secure a fourth-round TKO win for the ONE bantamweight MMA world title.

On November 3, ‘Wonder Boy’ will face his latest challenge as he looks to become a two-sport world champion. To do so, he must get through Jonathan Haggerty, the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion, with the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title on the line.

Jonathan Haggerty vs. Fabricio Andrade will headline ONE Fight Night 16, which goes down inside “The Mecca of Muay Thai,” also known as Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

The event featuring two world title matchups can be seen live and for free by North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.